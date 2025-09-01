Labour crisis pushes global industry to rely on Gen Z–Alpha to drive net zero

Digital technology and the rise of smart industry

Data science, AI, robotics, cybersecurity and cloud computing are now core components of smart manufacturing. Yet this digital progress also demands strong cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical data and operational integrity.

Cloud computing enables real-time data access and collaboration across production sites, supporting scalability while providing a platform for advanced analytics.

This not only optimises resource management but also allows companies to respond more efficiently to market demands — driving urgent demand for young data scientists and analysts.

On the AI front, automation has already streamlined processes, generated valuable data and enhanced operational performance. This frees AI to focus on more complex decision-making — from analysis and forecasting to continuous process improvement.

When AI and automation combine, they lead to intelligent automation — systems that not only perform tasks but also learn and adapt over time, continuously expanding capabilities.

To win the hearts and minds of digital-native generations — raised on innovation and deeply familiar with technologies such as AI — industry must not shy away but instead tell its story more compellingly.

Only then can it draw them into the sector and secure the talent needed for the future.

Competing for attention in a digital world

In an age where gaming, social media platforms like TikTok, and online influencers dominate Gen Z’s limited attention span, industry must find new ways to engage.

Harnessing these platforms and voices of influence can help amplify the message that automation and digitalisation are transforming industrial work for the better.

Communicating sustainability

Since the Industrial Revolution, productivity, reliability and profitability have been the main drivers of manufacturing. But in today’s era of climate change, digital transformation allows industries to control processes with precision, reduce energy use and build sustainability into operations.

A 2024 McKinsey report, From hire to inspire: Getting and keeping Gen Z in manufacturing, noted that Gen Z is unique in prioritising the “meaning” of work as the key factor in deciding whether to accept or leave a job. Unlike other generations, they are motivated by the opportunity to create real and lasting change.

Competing to attract talent

The World Economic Forum has advised that, as “industry ambassadors”, companies must tell a powerful story: that adapting to sustainability principles can create economic growth without destroying the planet.

All stakeholders — from manufacturers and technology providers to governments — must collaborate to reshape the image of heavy industry.

It should no longer be seen as a necessary evil, but as a symbol of innovation, environmental responsibility and social awareness — a driver of positive change.

This is a crucial opportunity to bring Gen Z into the workforce. But employers must adapt if they are to make the transition real and attract the best talent, both now and in the future.