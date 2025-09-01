Labour crisis pushes global industry to rely on Gen Z–Alpha to drive net zero

This includes modernising factories, adopting digital technologies to streamline production, and cutting energy use and waste to support the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emission.
The sector is grappling with a recruitment crisis, with discussion often centred on the “digital skills gap” — upskilling current employees so they can keep pace with rapid technological change.
Equally pressing, however, is how to appeal to younger workers whose strengths lie in technology and innovation.
Forecasts suggest that manufacturing alone could face a shortfall of more than eight million jobs worldwide by 2030. Ensuring workforce readiness has therefore become an urgent priority.
The World Economic Forum has stressed that all stakeholders must act as “industry revivalists” — bridging the gap with younger generations by communicating why industry is the best place to work for those eager to be at the forefront of cutting-edge innovation and advanced technologies.
Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data, today’s factories are cleaner, safer and more agile than ever.
The old image of dirty, unsafe plants is being replaced by modern production spaces that are efficient, sustainable, and designed for seamless collaboration between humans and machines.
This technological transition boosts productivity, lowers costs and fosters sustainable work practices — all of which strongly appeal to younger workers from Gen Z and Gen Alpha.
The question, however, is how far this message is reaching them. A 2023 survey by Soter Analytics on Gen Z workers in the United States found that only 14% considered industrial work as a potential career path — a figure that highlights the scale of the challenge.
Meanwhile, 27% of Gen Z respondents said they aspired to work in companies at the cutting edge of technology and product development — ranging from drones and AI-enabled devices to virtual reality platforms.
Data science, AI, robotics, cybersecurity and cloud computing are now core components of smart manufacturing. Yet this digital progress also demands strong cybersecurity measures to safeguard critical data and operational integrity.
Cloud computing enables real-time data access and collaboration across production sites, supporting scalability while providing a platform for advanced analytics.
This not only optimises resource management but also allows companies to respond more efficiently to market demands — driving urgent demand for young data scientists and analysts.
On the AI front, automation has already streamlined processes, generated valuable data and enhanced operational performance. This frees AI to focus on more complex decision-making — from analysis and forecasting to continuous process improvement.
When AI and automation combine, they lead to intelligent automation — systems that not only perform tasks but also learn and adapt over time, continuously expanding capabilities.
To win the hearts and minds of digital-native generations — raised on innovation and deeply familiar with technologies such as AI — industry must not shy away but instead tell its story more compellingly.
Only then can it draw them into the sector and secure the talent needed for the future.
In an age where gaming, social media platforms like TikTok, and online influencers dominate Gen Z’s limited attention span, industry must find new ways to engage.
Harnessing these platforms and voices of influence can help amplify the message that automation and digitalisation are transforming industrial work for the better.
Since the Industrial Revolution, productivity, reliability and profitability have been the main drivers of manufacturing. But in today’s era of climate change, digital transformation allows industries to control processes with precision, reduce energy use and build sustainability into operations.
A 2024 McKinsey report, From hire to inspire: Getting and keeping Gen Z in manufacturing, noted that Gen Z is unique in prioritising the “meaning” of work as the key factor in deciding whether to accept or leave a job. Unlike other generations, they are motivated by the opportunity to create real and lasting change.
The World Economic Forum has advised that, as “industry ambassadors”, companies must tell a powerful story: that adapting to sustainability principles can create economic growth without destroying the planet.
All stakeholders — from manufacturers and technology providers to governments — must collaborate to reshape the image of heavy industry.
It should no longer be seen as a necessary evil, but as a symbol of innovation, environmental responsibility and social awareness — a driver of positive change.
This is a crucial opportunity to bring Gen Z into the workforce. But employers must adapt if they are to make the transition real and attract the best talent, both now and in the future.