Gen Z and Gen Y prioritise happiness over pay and job security

TUESDAY, JULY 15, 2025

A significant shift has occurred in the workforce, particularly among Generation Z and Generation Y. These younger generations are increasingly valuing personal happiness and work-life balance over traditional job security and financial compensation.

Randstad's 2025 Workmonitor survey, which covered over 35,000 employees in 34 career markets worldwide, revealed that both Gen Z (ages 18–24) and Gen Y (ages 25–34) would resign if their job negatively impacted their well-being.

Prioritisation of Well-being and Work-Life Balance

A recent survey of workplace priorities shows that well-being and lifestyle are the top concerns for both Gen Y and Gen Z employees. 56% of Gen Z and 55% of Gen Y prioritise personal happiness over job stability and are willing to leave positions or jobs that disrupt their personal lives.

Importance of Company Values and Diversity

Younger workers are placing greater emphasis on organisational values. 43% of respondents would refuse to work for a company whose social or environmental values do not align with their own. Additionally, 41% expressed unwillingness to join companies that lack a commitment to diversity or do not actively support social inclusion.

Demand for Benefits and Flexibility

While happiness remains a top priority, incentives and employee benefits are nearly equally important. Flexibility in work location and hours has become a defining factor in attracting younger talent seeking a better work-life balance.

Willingness to Accept Lower Salaries for Social Impact

Two out of five respondents are willing to accept a lower salary if their job contributes positively to society. This highlights younger generations' commitment to societal value and personal integrity.

Shifting Power Dynamics in Hiring

The study highlights a significant shift in hiring power, with younger generations gaining increased leverage in selecting employers. This shift places pressure on companies to align more closely with the values and expectations of their workforce to retain talent. Employers are compelled to reconsider their strategies for employee retention and attraction.

Reference: Business Insider

