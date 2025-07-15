Gen Z and Gen Y prioritise happiness over pay and job security

Randstad's 2025 Workmonitor survey, which covered over 35,000 employees in 34 career markets worldwide, revealed that both Gen Z (ages 18–24) and Gen Y (ages 25–34) would resign if their job negatively impacted their well-being.

Prioritisation of Well-being and Work-Life Balance

A recent survey of workplace priorities shows that well-being and lifestyle are the top concerns for both Gen Y and Gen Z employees. 56% of Gen Z and 55% of Gen Y prioritise personal happiness over job stability and are willing to leave positions or jobs that disrupt their personal lives.

Importance of Company Values and Diversity

Younger workers are placing greater emphasis on organisational values. 43% of respondents would refuse to work for a company whose social or environmental values do not align with their own. Additionally, 41% expressed unwillingness to join companies that lack a commitment to diversity or do not actively support social inclusion.