Monchhichi makes a comeback at 51, riding Gen Z and Art Toy trends to a new golden era

Amid the craze for Labubu, the iconic 51-year-old Japanese doll Monchhichi has made a stunning return to the market. According to Bloomberg, the phenomenon is exemplified by Australian influencer Sam Todd, who travelled to Tokyo chasing vintage fashion—and secretly hunting for a fluffy Monchhichi keychain. She eventually discovered a “treasure trove” in a Harajuku toy store, buying multiples with her partner as the shop limited purchases per person.

“The popularity is skyrocketing—everyone wants one,” Todd said in a TikTok video that went viral, signalling consumer excitement helping to revive Monchhichi’s legendary status.

The resurgence of Monchhichi, the Japanese brand’s soft-bodied monkey-faced doll, mirrors its golden era in the 1970s and 1980s. Sekiguchi Co., the creator and rights holder, reported that Monchhichi sales more than doubled in the most recent fiscal year (ending February 2025), generating 4.6 billion yen (around 1 billion baht).

International markets are outpacing Japan, now accounting for 40% of Monchhichi revenue, prompting the company to expand production in China and explore licensing opportunities globally. “Our goal is to make Monchhichi known worldwide,” said Toshitaka Yoshino, Sekiguchi’s President and CEO.