Labubu’s trip to Bangkok goes viral in China

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in collaboration with Chinese toy company Pop Mart and Chinese online travel company Qunar, brought the doll to Thailand on an four-day trip from July 1.

The clip records Labubu’s adventures across the capital and stops at several attractions such as Wat Phra Kaew (Emerald Buddha Temple) Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, the King Power Mahanakhon Skywalk and the Talat Noi neighbourhood.

The devil doll is recorded observing the Chao Phraya River, cooking Thai food, taking part in Muay Thai class and even playing with a stray cat.