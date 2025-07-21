Explore Eastern Thailand Through Creative Art Toys at Thai Art Toy Fest This Weekend

The highly anticipated Thai Art Toy Fest returns this weekend, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the creative world of Thai art toys.

The event, titled "Thai Art Toy Fest: Siam Dek Len @Siam Center Episode 'Eastern Secrets: Uncovering the East'," will take place on Saturday, 26th, and Sunday, 27th July 2025, at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center, starting from 10:00 AM onwards. Entry to the event is free.

This unique festival is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Eastern Region, Siam Center, and Coral by Kasikorn X.

It encourages everyone to embark on a journey to discover the captivating secrets of Thailand's nine eastern provinces through charming art toy creations, endearing characters, and activities that seamlessly blend tourism with Thai culture.