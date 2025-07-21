Explore Eastern Thailand Through Creative Art Toys at Thai Art Toy Fest This Weekend

The highly anticipated Thai Art Toy Fest returns this weekend, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the creative world of Thai art toys.
The event, titled "Thai Art Toy Fest: Siam Dek Len @Siam Center Episode 'Eastern Secrets: Uncovering the East'," will take place on Saturday, 26th, and Sunday, 27th July 2025, at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center, starting from 10:00 AM onwards. Entry to the event is free.
This unique festival is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Eastern Region, Siam Center, and Coral by Kasikorn X.
It encourages everyone to embark on a journey to discover the captivating secrets of Thailand's nine eastern provinces through charming art toy creations, endearing characters, and activities that seamlessly blend tourism with Thai culture.
Event Highlights Not to Miss:
Art Toy Market: Featuring works from over 30 Thai artists and studios, including special collections that narrate the stories of the eastern provinces.
Launch of Provincial Art Toy Characters: Five new art toy characters representing popular tourist cities will be unveiled:
NFT Travel Guide "Eastern Secrets": A digital guidebook for checking into five provinces, collecting NFTs to redeem prizes, and an opportunity to win special art toy collections.
Unveiling of the Secret Map "Uncovering the East": This map highlights hidden gems and destinations across the nine eastern provinces for travellers to explore.
Soft Power Product Showcase: Exhibiting items that embody Thailand's local cultural heritage, such as Chanthaburi-scented perfumes, jewellery crafted from Thai flowers, and souvenirs from various museums.
"Eastern Colours Paper Folding Art" Workshop: Learn paper-folding techniques with artist OHMycraft Studio, inspired by Eastern themes.
Art enthusiasts, travellers, and collectors are invited to experience the joy and inspiration of contemporary Thai art at "Thai Art Toy Fest: Siam Dek Len Episode Eastern Secrets." This event promises to transform your perspective on exploring Eastern Thailand forever.