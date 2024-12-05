Ubon Art Fest 2024 lays out a feast of art and culture

The Northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani celebrates the arrival of the festive season with some of the most creative art around along with concerts by renowned artists and Isaan cultural activities at the Ubon Art Fest 2024.

The event runs from December 13 to 15 at Yuu Hotel & Café in downtown Ubon.

Organised by Ubon Ratchathani Province, Ubon Ratchathani University, the National Innovation Agency and various public and private sector partners, this year’s festival features six highlights:

1. Art Tech: Immerse yourself in the world of virtual art with the Virtual Aquarium, where you can create your own artistic underwater scenes.

2. Art Hotel Show: Admire over 500 masterpieces from more than 50 artists from Ubon Ratchathani and southern Isaan.

3. Art Workshop: Enjoy hands-on creative fun with painting, colouring, and designing your own Art Toys.