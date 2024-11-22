World debut! Adorable CryBunny & CryTeddy unveiled at exclusive event

“CryTeddy” Concept “Holding On” at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center

Molly Factory Studio x Siam Center invites you to journey with “CryTeddy” under the concept of “Holding On,” guiding you through the depths of sorrow to letting go and moving forward. Be inspired by the world of “Molly,” the globally popular character creator, and meet CryTeddy, standing 7 meters tall, for the first and only time in Thailand at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center. This impressive character will captivate everyone who sees it from any angle within Siam Center.

Additionally, enjoy the first-ever CryBunny Pop-Up Store and CryTeddy Pop-Up Store, featuring special collection items from today until December 1, 2024. There are 12 sessions per day, each lasting 45 minutes for 45 participants per session, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Registration for slots is available via Ticketmelon (https://www.ticketmelon.com/molly-factory/pop-up-store), limited to one username per slot for both CRYBUNNY and CRYTEDDY Pop-Up Stores throughout the event at both locations.

For those who have secured the entry, please confirm your identity with a QR Code from Ticketmelon using an ID card or Passport at the registration at the Pop-Up Store. Please arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled time to participate in the Lottery Draw for the pre-order rights of the Sad Zoo Day Collection 200% (only for items sold via Lottery. Please check the calendar and rules for each day).

The Lottery box closes 15 minutes before the scheduled session time. For example, if you register for the 11:00 AM session, please register at 10:30 AM to participate in the Lottery Draw at 10:45 AM and enter the store at 11:00 AM sharp. The company reserves the right to cancel your slot if you arrive after 11:00 AM in any case. *Registration and purchase conditions are as determined by the company.

Join us on this special 12-day journey through two locations, from today until December 1, 2024, at the heart of Bangkok, Siam Paragon, and Siam Center – ‘The World’s Best Destination for Celebration Experiences’, a destination for everyone to create memorable moments and share them. For more information, contact Molly Factory Official on all channels or on Facebook: SiamParagon and SiamCenter.