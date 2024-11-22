World debut! Adorable CryBunny & CryTeddy unveiled at exclusive event

The wait is over for the exclusive event that art toy collectors and enthusiasts must not miss. Molly Factory Studio, in collaboration with Siam Paragon and Siam Center, is offering an unparalleled experience, reinforcing its position as a top-of-mind global destination.
Together, they transform spaces into sanctuaries of comfort and new beginnings through the creative vision of ‘Molly’ or ‘Mod - Nisa Srikamdee,’ a world-renowned artist presenting the much-beloved and one of the most sought-after art toy characters.
This event takes everyone on an emotional healing journey, reflecting the growth and transformation within ‘Molly,’ the artist behind the beloved characters “CryBunny” and “CryTeddy.”
For the first time, these giant adorable characters are showcased at Siam Paragon x CryBunny “Letting Go” at Parc Paragon, alongside Siam Center x CryTeddy “Holding On” on the G floor of Siam Center. The event is packed with surprise activities and special limited-edition collections available exclusively at Siam Paragon and Siam Center.
“CryBunny” Letting Go” at Parc Paragon, M Floor, Siam Paragon
Molly Factory Studio x Siam Paragon invites you to experience the symbol of emotional release and past struggles through the special experience of CryBunny under the concept of Letting Go Space.
This space by Molly Factory Studio encourages you to release worries and past regrets and heal together in a large inflatable area that embraces all your feelings from the moment you step in. (Tickets can be pre-booked via Ticketmelon for 290 THB. The company reserves the right for those who confirm their identity with a QR Code from Ticketmelon only.)
Don’t miss the cute photo spots, exclusive activities, and hidden surprise prizes in the Letting Go Space, including the Digital RC point, the final stop for collecting RC Passports and receiving a Sticker Gift Set or a chance to win the Mega Prize if you find the Secret Ball!
“CryTeddy” Concept “Holding On” at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center
Molly Factory Studio x Siam Center invites you to journey with “CryTeddy” under the concept of “Holding On,” guiding you through the depths of sorrow to letting go and moving forward. Be inspired by the world of “Molly,” the globally popular character creator, and meet CryTeddy, standing 7 meters tall, for the first and only time in Thailand at Atrium 2, G Floor, Siam Center. This impressive character will captivate everyone who sees it from any angle within Siam Center.
Additionally, enjoy the first-ever CryBunny Pop-Up Store and CryTeddy Pop-Up Store, featuring special collection items from today until December 1, 2024. There are 12 sessions per day, each lasting 45 minutes for 45 participants per session, from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Registration for slots is available via Ticketmelon (https://www.ticketmelon.com/molly-factory/pop-up-store), limited to one username per slot for both CRYBUNNY and CRYTEDDY Pop-Up Stores throughout the event at both locations.
For those who have secured the entry, please confirm your identity with a QR Code from Ticketmelon using an ID card or Passport at the registration at the Pop-Up Store. Please arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled time to participate in the Lottery Draw for the pre-order rights of the Sad Zoo Day Collection 200% (only for items sold via Lottery. Please check the calendar and rules for each day).
The Lottery box closes 15 minutes before the scheduled session time. For example, if you register for the 11:00 AM session, please register at 10:30 AM to participate in the Lottery Draw at 10:45 AM and enter the store at 11:00 AM sharp. The company reserves the right to cancel your slot if you arrive after 11:00 AM in any case. *Registration and purchase conditions are as determined by the company.
Join us on this special 12-day journey through two locations, from today until December 1, 2024, at the heart of Bangkok, Siam Paragon, and Siam Center – ‘The World’s Best Destination for Celebration Experiences’, a destination for everyone to create memorable moments and share them. For more information, contact Molly Factory Official on all channels or on Facebook: SiamParagon and SiamCenter.