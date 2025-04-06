Vietnam’s nuclear comeback powers the future

The revival of the Ninh Thuan nuclear power projects, with Petrovietnam and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as the lead investors, marks a turning point in Vietnam's energy strategy, ensuring security and meeting rising electricity demand.

At COP28 in Dubai in December 2023, over 20 countries committed to tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050, driven by the urgency of the climate crisis and the renewed focus on energy security.

Việt Nam's journey with nuclear energy dates back to when President Ho Chi Minh visited the Obninsk Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union in 1955. Since then, nuclear power has been considered a potential solution for the country's long-term energy needs.

The initial plan for nuclear power plants in Ninh Thuan was approved in 2009, but the project was suspended in 2016 due to concerns over financial feasibility and safety.

The revival of the project signals Vietnam's shift towards energy diversification to meet rising electricity demand, while honouring its carbon reduction commitments.

Nuclear power offers the lowest emissions among renewables and provides high-capacity, stable electricity essential for the country to meet its net-zero goals. However, experts caution that restarting nuclear power development requires thorough preparation, significant investment and careful risk management.

The President of the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute, Tran Chi Thanh, stated that the nuclear power project in Ninh Thuan had already identified suitable sites, established a regulatory framework, and trained nuclear personnel.

“It is crucial to urgently build on the groundwork laid before 2016, as nuclear power development requires a long-term commitment.