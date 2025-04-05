New Songkran experience: where faith, water, and music meet

No longer just a quiet border town, New Poipet is quickly transforming into a vibrant hub of modern culture. This Songkran, it takes center stage with the spectacular Heaven 747 Festival—an extraordinary fusion of tradition, technology, and celebration.
At the heart of the event is a breathtaking Aircraft Worship Ceremony, held on the runway of a real Boeing 747. Picture this: a floating stage, a 360-degree splash zone, and more than 700 glowing drones lighting up the night sky. As if that’s not magical enough, "RO rain" will gently fall from a hovering ring above, offering visitors a symbolic cleanse, like pressing the reset button on life.
It sounds like something out of a dream, but it’s real. What was once just a border town is now a space where imagination comes to life.
Beyond the lights and music, families can enjoy the Milky Way Zone—a free-entry space designed for all ages. And with over 23 artists from around the globe, each night promises to be unforgettable.
Mark your calendar: April 13–15, 2025
Time: 4pm to 2am
Location: New Poipet, Cambodia
Entry: Free
If you're seeking a Songkran experience that’s not only fun but deeply meaningful, New Poipet might be the journey your heart is longing for. Because sometimes, the best trips don’t just take us somewhere new—they help us reconnect with who we are.