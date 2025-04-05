New Songkran experience: where faith, water, and music meet

No longer just a quiet border town, New Poipet is quickly transforming into a vibrant hub of modern culture. This Songkran, it takes center stage with the spectacular Heaven 747 Festival—an extraordinary fusion of tradition, technology, and celebration.

At the heart of the event is a breathtaking Aircraft Worship Ceremony, held on the runway of a real Boeing 747. Picture this: a floating stage, a 360-degree splash zone, and more than 700 glowing drones lighting up the night sky. As if that’s not magical enough, "RO rain" will gently fall from a hovering ring above, offering visitors a symbolic cleanse, like pressing the reset button on life.