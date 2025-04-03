Bangkok’s Thailand Toy Expo 2024 celebrates art toy culture

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer of Central Pattana, noted that the growing influence of art toy culture has been evident over the 12 years the company has hosted the event. He cited the success of last year’s art toy Christmas tree, created in partnership with JP Toys Gallery, as a key moment in the scene’s rising popularity.

He hopes the expo will further establish Thailand as a global hub for toy collectors, designers and fans, with over 800,000 visitors expected.

The event runs until Sunday. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ThailandToyExpo or Instagram: @thailandtoyexpo.