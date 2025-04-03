Bangkok’s Thailand Toy Expo 2024 celebrates art toy culture

Spanning 5,000 square metres, the event brings together over 300 art toy creators from 14 countries, reinforcing CentralWorld’s status as a top global festive destination for art toys.
The 13th edition, themed “Hero vs Monster”, offers numerous highlights for toy collectors and enthusiasts.
Several new art toy projects are being unveiled, including a collaboration between Thai creator JPX and Japanese entertainment giant Toei, featuring figures inspired by the Masked Rider franchise. Meanwhile, Punk Dunkers has teamed up with Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek for a unique release.
A standout attraction is the Bangkok-exclusive Labubu, a devilish small figurine with pointed ears and serrated teeth, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.
Beyond the exhibits, the event hosts workshops, a cosplay contest under the theme “Let’s Battle”, and a 50th-anniversary exhibition celebrating the Super Sentai Series, featuring the latest instalments, No.1 Sentai Gozyuger and Bakuage Sentai Boonboomger.
Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Chief Marketing Officer of Central Pattana, noted that the growing influence of art toy culture has been evident over the 12 years the company has hosted the event. He cited the success of last year’s art toy Christmas tree, created in partnership with JP Toys Gallery, as a key moment in the scene’s rising popularity.
He hopes the expo will further establish Thailand as a global hub for toy collectors, designers and fans, with over 800,000 visitors expected.
The event runs until Sunday. For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ThailandToyExpo or Instagram: @thailandtoyexpo.