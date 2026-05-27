Digital nomads seek cities for longer, steadier stays in 2026

Over recent years, the idea of being a “digital nomad”, or a worker able to work from anywhere in the world, has moved from a niche lifestyle into a widely popular way of life, especially after remote work became normal in many industries around the world.

But 2026 has reflected a significant shift in digital nomad culture.

People are no longer choosing destination cities solely for their beauty or low cost of living, but are starting to look for “cities suited to long-term living” in terms of business opportunities, quality of life, stability and communities where they can build real networks.

Forbes’ latest report has compiled eight key cities that are becoming new destinations for creators, freelancers, online entrepreneurs and digital workers worldwide, with each city reflecting a new trend in work and living in the era after the digital economy boom.

One city that continues to enjoy steady popularity is Lisbon, Portugal. This Atlantic coast capital has become a hub for tech workers and creators from around the world.

Strong internet infrastructure, an open culture and visa policies favourable to foreign nationals mean Lisbon is not just a tourist city, but also a place for modern workers to settle long term.

It also has a large start-up community and many co-working spaces, allowing people to build business networks quickly.

Medellín, Colombia, once remembered for its former image of crime, has now become one of the most popular cities for digital nomads.

With a low cost of living compared with major cities in Europe or the United States, a cool climate throughout the year and a lively local culture, Medellín attracts both content creators and young entrepreneurs who want a balanced life.