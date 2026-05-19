Thailand Tells Wellness Industry: Scientific Proof Is the Only Path to Premium Pricing

Senior ministers call on wellness entrepreneurs to replace customer satisfaction surveys with clinical data — or remain forever trapped by price limits.

Senior government officials delivered a blunt message to Thailand's wellness sector on Tuesday: no amount of customer satisfaction will substitute for hard clinical evidence, and without it, the industry will never escape the pricing trap holding it back from global competitiveness.

Speaking at the opening of a national seminar and networking forum entitled "Beyond Relaxation: Innovation, Science and the Future of Value Creation in the Wellness Industry", hosted by the National Innovation Agency (NIA), the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), and Chulalongkorn University, MHESI minister Prof Dr Yodchanan Wongsawat argued that the single missing piece in Thailand's wellness puzzle is an evidence base — and that without one, operators will continue hitting a hard ceiling on what they can charge.

The forum comes at a moment of considerable market opportunity. Dr Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of the NIA, noted in her opening remarks that the global wellness economy is now valued at over US$6.32 trillion and is expanding at an average annual rate of 7.32 per cent — making it one of the fastest-growing industries on the planet.

Thailand already holds ninth place in the Asia-Pacific wellness market and ranks 24th globally, with a combined market value exceeding US$40.5 billion.

The country's established strengths lie in wellness tourism, healthy eating and nutrition, and personal care and beauty — advantages underpinned by its natural resources, indigenous knowledge and well-established health tourism reputation.

