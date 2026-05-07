Thailand eyes wellness market with Thai hermit exercise for 12 groups

Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said on Thursday (May 7, 2026) that the department had developed and selected postures for “Ruesi Dat Ton”, or Thai hermit exercise, from an original set of 80 postures (82 hermit figures).

The tradition has a long history from the Ayutthaya period through major compilations in the reigns of King Rama I and King Rama III at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho).

The postures have been adapted to suit today’s way of life and designed as an exercise set focusing on balancing the body’s structure, breathing practice and meditation.