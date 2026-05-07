Thailand eyes wellness market with Thai hermit exercise for 12 groups

Dr Pongsadhorn Pokpermdee, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, said on Thursday (May 7, 2026) that the department had developed and selected postures for “Ruesi Dat Ton”, or Thai hermit exercise, from an original set of 80 postures (82 hermit figures).
The tradition has a long history from the Ayutthaya period through major compilations in the reigns of King Rama I and King Rama III at Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram (Wat Pho).
The postures have been adapted to suit today’s way of life and designed as an exercise set focusing on balancing the body’s structure, breathing practice and meditation.
The dataset “Stretch, bend and stay free from illness with Ruesi Dat Ton postures” was designed to meet the health needs of Thais across 12 symptom groups that members of the public commonly experience. These comprise:
Urban Symptoms: Office Syndrome and Trigger Finger
Chronic pain symptoms: back pain/slipped disc with nerve compression, frozen shoulder and piriformis-related nerve compression
Elderly and rehabilitation groups: knee osteoarthritis, paresis/paralysis and fall prevention
General symptoms: arm pain, leg pain, cramps, and the general health promotion group
Ruesi Dat Ton is not only an exercise discipline but also a soft power with high potential in the international health market. The department has worked with Chiva-Som, a world-class wellness resort, as a model for bringing Ruesi Dat Ton into Thai Wellness programmes, creating a distinction and adding value to Thailand’s wellness industry internationally.
Dr Pongsadhorn emphasised that, to build awareness and encourage people from young people to older adults to exercise through this discipline, the department has organised a Ruesi Dat Ton contest divided into three categories: 1. primary school level; 2. secondary school level/Thai traditional medicine educational institutions; and 3. public health agencies/senior citizens’ clubs/the general public.
Teams that advance to the final round will compete at the 1st National Nuad Thai and Wellness Expo (The 1st International NUAD THAI and Wellness Expo), to be held on a large scale in August 2026 at Hall 8 of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.