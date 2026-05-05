Health wake-up call — Active citizens urged to fight Thailand’s NCD crisis

Thailand is being urged to promote “active citizens” to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs) after new findings show they account for 70% of all deaths and impose an economic burden of THB1.6 trillion.
According to the “Report on the Health Status of Thai People, Health Service System and Health Workforce for National Strategy Development”, published in March 2026 by the National Health Foundation with support from the Health Systems Research Institute, the country is undergoing a clear epidemiological transition.
In the past, communicable diseases were the leading cause of death among Thais. Today, the burden has shifted to non-communicable diseases and injuries from accidents.
NCDs have now become the leading cause of death, accounting for as much as 70% of total fatalities, or around 420,000 deaths per year.
The main “killer” diseases include stroke, which recorded 349,126 patients in 2023, followed by diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Thailand, with cases expected to rise in line with changing lifestyles and the country’s transition into an ageing society.
Chronic kidney disease also places a heavy economic burden, largely driven by poorly controlled diabetes and high blood pressure.
The NCD crisis is not only a public health issue but also a serious economic challenge, with total losses estimated at THB1.6 trillion, linked to several factors.
The report also notes that current health policies remain focused on treatment rather than prevention, highlighting a structural weakness that requires urgent reform.
Active city model offers a sustainable pathway
One of the key solutions proposed is the concept of an “active city”, which involves designing urban environments to support physical activity and healthier lifestyles.
Key components include:
More than 20 pilot “healthy space” areas have already adopted this approach in cities including Bangkok, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.
Developing active cities not only helps reduce NCD incidence but also addresses health inequality by improving equitable access to healthy environments, while reducing stress and strengthening community ties, benefiting mental health.
However, supportive urban design must be accompanied by the development of “active citizens” — individuals who take an active role in managing their own health, possess health literacy and adopt healthier behaviours.
The report highlights a persistent “gap between knowledge and practice”. For instance, many people with pre-hypertension continue to consume high-sodium diets and avoid exercise due to environmental and cultural factors.
Key mechanisms to drive active citizenship include:
To ensure the success of both active city and active citizen approaches, the report recommends several systemic policy measures: