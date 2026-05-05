Health wake-up call — Active citizens urged to fight Thailand’s NCD crisis

Thailand is being urged to promote “active citizens” to tackle non-communicable diseases (NCDs) after new findings show they account for 70% of all deaths and impose an economic burden of THB1.6 trillion.

According to the “Report on the Health Status of Thai People, Health Service System and Health Workforce for National Strategy Development”, published in March 2026 by the National Health Foundation with support from the Health Systems Research Institute, the country is undergoing a clear epidemiological transition.

In the past, communicable diseases were the leading cause of death among Thais. Today, the burden has shifted to non-communicable diseases and injuries from accidents.

NCDs have now become the leading cause of death, accounting for as much as 70% of total fatalities, or around 420,000 deaths per year.

The main “killer” diseases include stroke, which recorded 349,126 patients in 2023, followed by diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Thailand, with cases expected to rise in line with changing lifestyles and the country’s transition into an ageing society.

Chronic kidney disease also places a heavy economic burden, largely driven by poorly controlled diabetes and high blood pressure.