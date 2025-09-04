Bangkok residents have higher NCDs rates than national average

Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, stated that according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2021, one in ten people worldwide, or approximately 537 million, suffer from diabetes, with more than 4 million deaths annually. It is projected that by 2030, this number will rise to 643 million and reach 783 million by 2045, with nearly half of them undiagnosed.
In Thailand, there are 6.5 million diabetes patients, most of whom have type 2 diabetes, with 40% unaware of their condition.
Both groups are at high risk of complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and stroke. Promoting public understanding of nutrition and healthy eating practices is a key mission for the Ministry of Public Health.
Additionally, a survey of public health in Bangkok revealed higher rates of risk and illness compared to the national average. For example:
The Minister of Public Health emphasised that the policy aims for 50 million people to count carbs (Carbohydrate) by the end of 2025, promoting the consumption of high-quality carbs with a low glycemic index (GI).
The GI measures the effect of food on blood sugar levels after digestion and absorption. Foods with a low GI are digested and absorbed slowly, helping to control blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, and are ideal for health-conscious individuals.
The Department of Medical Services, Ministry of Public Health, has embraced this policy and is preparing to promote healthy citizens, "Count carbs, improve health, reduce risks, and prevent NCDs (non-communicable diseases) in urban areas," with the slogan “Not counting carbs leads to illness,” aiming to prevent NCDs in urban populations.