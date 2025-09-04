Bangkok residents have higher NCDs rates than national average

Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health, stated that according to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2021, one in ten people worldwide, or approximately 537 million, suffer from diabetes, with more than 4 million deaths annually. It is projected that by 2030, this number will rise to 643 million and reach 783 million by 2045, with nearly half of them undiagnosed.

In Thailand, there are 6.5 million diabetes patients, most of whom have type 2 diabetes, with 40% unaware of their condition.