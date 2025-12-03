Experts urge health ecosystem as NCDs cost Thai economy US$6m a year

Six-month programme to change habits

The carb-counting project targets 60 at-risk employees over six months:

Month 1: Staff undergo fat and muscle mass checks, receive information on health risks, learn how to count carbohydrates and are given logbooks to record their eating and sleeping habits.



Month 2: The firm ramps up health communication and issues policies requiring canteen vendors and vending machines to display information on carbohydrate, sugar and sodium content. It also runs weight-loss competitions and promotes a culture of at least 30 minutes of exercise before the end of the working day, three days a week.



Month 3: Low-carb meals are introduced, and an organic garden with more than 60 varieties of pesticide-free vegetables and fruit is created. Employees can pick produce free of charge 24 hours a day.



Month 4: The first “lessons learned” session is held so participants can reflect on strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement and summarise what has worked so far.



Month 5: A body composition assessment and annual health check are conducted. Results show that 46 of the 60 participants – 77% – have improved their health.



Month 6: Participants present their own results, and role models are recognised to inspire others to set health goals for 2026.

Industry warns against ‘remnants of the workforce’

Worada Chamnanpuech, vice-chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, Chonburi Chapter, responsible for labour development and human security, said the private sector must manage people with a strong sense of responsibility for workers’ lives.

Otherwise, she warned, “we will be left with only the remnants of our industries” – a workforce plagued by work-related illnesses and lifestyle diseases, while employers fail to send warning signals or step in to manage and support their staff.

Her company has adopted a family finance policy to support employees in four dimensions, with a focus on long-term quality of life so workers do not have to rely solely on the state.

Worada called on the Labour Ministry to promote occupational safety and health management systems (OSHMS), encourage the creation of workplace safety, occupational health and environment committees, and introduce awards for model organisations in safety and wellbeing.

These, she argued, would be more beneficial than awards focused mainly on labour relations and welfare, which tend to emphasise monetary benefits.

Call for SSO health fund and tax incentives

She also urged the Social Security Office (SSO) to set up a prevention and health promotion fund to support health activities in workplaces and build partnerships with network hospitals for health checks and counselling.

Beyond that, she said the government should provide incentives such as tax benefits or budgetary support for companies investing in employee health.

“Employers already pay full tax and spend significant sums on employee health through social security, health insurance and cover for family members, out-patient care and more,” Worada said.

“If companies that genuinely invest in workers’ wellbeing could claim these costs as tax deductions, it would motivate many more workplaces to act.”

Ecosystem 3 : 5 : 5 to fight NCDs

Somkiat Pitakkamonporn, assistant secretary-general of the National Health Commission, outlined the “Ecosystem 3 : 5 : 5” framework to build healthy environments and societies that reduce NCDs.

He said it rests on three core principles:

Behavioural economics – using nudges and incentives to encourage individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles.



Fiscal mechanisms – such as national sugar taxes, or rewards and benefits offered by local authorities and organisations.



Social credit systems – local schemes that reward people for exercising or engaging in healthy behaviours with points that can be exchanged for various benefits.



“This year’s National Health Assembly theme is ‘New economy for sustainable Thai wellbeing’. The private sector and entrepreneurs are now becoming key partners in driving health,” Somkiat said.

“From here, many other sectors – even those not traditionally involved in health – can join the effort to tackle NCDs and build a healthier Thai society.”