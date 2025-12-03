Experts urge health ecosystem as NCDs cost Thai economy US$6m a year

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) claim more than 400,000 Thai lives every year, accounting for 77% of all deaths and costing the economy over US$6 million annually, or 2.2% of gross domestic product (GDP).
Experts warn that NCDs are a major driver of premature exit from the labour market, making up 86% of total economic losses – 52% from premature deaths and 34% from people leaving work before retirement age.
Several specialists shared these concerns at a panel discussion held during the 18th National Health Assembly on “New economy for sustainable Thai wellbeing”, organised from November 27–28. The session highlighted how private companies are building healthier ecosystems in the workplace to curb NCDs and improve employees’ wellbeing in a systematic way.
Pairoj Saonuam, deputy manager of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), said the five key NCDs in Thailand are diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and mental health problems. These are largely driven by five behavioural risk factors: air pollution, smoking, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and alcohol consumption.
25 million Thais not active enough
Data from 2025 on Thais aged 15 and over with health risk factors show that:
To prevent and control these risks, agencies and organisations involved in policy must work together to design a comprehensive “ecosystem” to tackle NCDs. This should run from the individual and family level through to communities, laws, the economy, society, environment and politics.
Wipaporn Kiatamnuai, deputy managing director of JH Industries in Nakhon Ratchasima, which employs 450 staff, said the company has been developing a “healthy workplace” since 2008.
Annual health checks initially showed that most employees were living with NCDs. Around 51% were overweight and, when other NCD-related conditions were included, the proportion rose to nearly 70%.
In response, the firm launched a project this year focused on “counting carbs to fight NCDs”. Continuous implementation has produced clear results:
Wipaporn said companies must stop viewing health projects as occasional activities and instead embed them as daily routines and part of workplace culture.
Six-month programme to change habits
The carb-counting project targets 60 at-risk employees over six months:
Industry warns against ‘remnants of the workforce’
Worada Chamnanpuech, vice-chair of the Federation of Thai Industries, Chonburi Chapter, responsible for labour development and human security, said the private sector must manage people with a strong sense of responsibility for workers’ lives.
Otherwise, she warned, “we will be left with only the remnants of our industries” – a workforce plagued by work-related illnesses and lifestyle diseases, while employers fail to send warning signals or step in to manage and support their staff.
Her company has adopted a family finance policy to support employees in four dimensions, with a focus on long-term quality of life so workers do not have to rely solely on the state.
Worada called on the Labour Ministry to promote occupational safety and health management systems (OSHMS), encourage the creation of workplace safety, occupational health and environment committees, and introduce awards for model organisations in safety and wellbeing.
These, she argued, would be more beneficial than awards focused mainly on labour relations and welfare, which tend to emphasise monetary benefits.
Call for SSO health fund and tax incentives
She also urged the Social Security Office (SSO) to set up a prevention and health promotion fund to support health activities in workplaces and build partnerships with network hospitals for health checks and counselling.
Beyond that, she said the government should provide incentives such as tax benefits or budgetary support for companies investing in employee health.
“Employers already pay full tax and spend significant sums on employee health through social security, health insurance and cover for family members, out-patient care and more,” Worada said.
“If companies that genuinely invest in workers’ wellbeing could claim these costs as tax deductions, it would motivate many more workplaces to act.”
Ecosystem 3 : 5 : 5 to fight NCDs
Somkiat Pitakkamonporn, assistant secretary-general of the National Health Commission, outlined the “Ecosystem 3 : 5 : 5” framework to build healthy environments and societies that reduce NCDs.
He said it rests on three core principles:
“This year’s National Health Assembly theme is ‘New economy for sustainable Thai wellbeing’. The private sector and entrepreneurs are now becoming key partners in driving health,” Somkiat said.
“From here, many other sectors – even those not traditionally involved in health – can join the effort to tackle NCDs and build a healthier Thai society.”