Health Minister denies thousands of flood deaths in the South

Pattana Promphat, Minister of Public Health (MOPH), responded at Government House on December 2, 2025, to claims made by Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the former Deputy National Police Chief, who disputed the MOPH’s official death toll for the flood-affected areas of Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, asserting that the number of fatalities was in the thousands.

Pattana stated, "If he chooses to believe that, he may. The MOPH's information is the factual truth."

He explained that the high number of body storage units seen was due to the necessary classification process.

"When bodies are received, they are categorised. Bodies upon initial arrival are kept in one section, and after the autopsy is completed, they are moved to another section of storage units. This makes it look like there are a high number of deceased persons," he clarified.