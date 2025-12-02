Southern Thailand Floods: Over Two Million People Still Affected as Water Levels Slowly Recede

Authorities confirm eight southern provinces—including Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phatthalung—remain inundated, impacting over 819,000 households, despite an overall trend towards normalisation and accelerated recovery efforts.
The severe flooding that has swept across Southern Thailand continues to affect a vast swathe of the population, with over 2.08 million people across eight provinces still experiencing disruption.
Although the overall situation is described as beginning to resolve, significant areas remain underwater, and relief operations are being accelerated.
Teerapat Katchamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided an update confirming the widespread impact across 56 districts, 320 sub-districts, and 2,185 villages.
A staggering total of 819,432 households have been affected by the disaster across the following eight provinces: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
While the DDPM reports that water levels across the entire region are continuously receding, the scale of the crisis in the worst-hit areas remains enormous:
Songkhla bears the brunt of the disaster, with 582,053 households affected across 16 districts. This figure alone accounts for over 70% of the total affected households in the eight provinces.
Nakhon Si Thammarat has been severely hit, reporting 147,904 households affected across nine districts.
Phatthalung and Narathiwat report significant numbers, with 33,897 and 32,162 households affected, respectively.
Trang saw 19,654 households impacted, while the remaining provinces of Surat Thani, Pattani, and Yala have thousands of families awaiting full recovery.
The agencies confirmed that all affected areas are now focused on transitioning from emergency response to recovery.
Teerapat emphasised that the overall flood crisis is moving towards normalisation.
The immediate focus for the DDPM and its partner agencies is shifting from emergency response to rapid recovery.
The agencies are currently working to provide swift assistance and relief to the affected residents.
The priority is to transition the inundated areas into a recovery phase as quickly as possible, enabling the over 800,000 impacted households to return to their routine lives amid the improving conditions.