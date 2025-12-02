Southern Thailand Floods: Over Two Million People Still Affected as Water Levels Slowly Recede

Authorities confirm eight southern provinces—including Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phatthalung—remain inundated, impacting over 819,000 households, despite an overall trend towards normalisation and accelerated recovery efforts.

The severe flooding that has swept across Southern Thailand continues to affect a vast swathe of the population, with over 2.08 million people across eight provinces still experiencing disruption.

Although the overall situation is described as beginning to resolve, significant areas remain underwater, and relief operations are being accelerated.

Teerapat Katchamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), provided an update confirming the widespread impact across 56 districts, 320 sub-districts, and 2,185 villages.

A staggering total of 819,432 households have been affected by the disaster across the following eight provinces: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.