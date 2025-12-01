Nation Foundation mobilises nationwide support to aid southern flood victims

The Nation Foundation is mobilising nationwide generosity from government agencies, private organisations, and the public to support southern residents affected by severe flooding.
The foundation is packing relief bags, setting up community kitchens, and delivering emergency assistance to households as waters recede, under the mission “Nation Pun Jai" (Nation Shares Kindness).
Although several days have passed, the flooding situation in the South remains critical. Many residents still require urgent support, and numerous areas need extensive restoration to return to normal. Many affected families are still in urgent need of essential supplies.
Nation Group and the Nation Foundation reaffirm their commitment to stand with the people of the South, launching a full-scale relief effort through the Nation Pun Jai (Nation Shares Kindness) campaign. Working alongside public- and private-sector partners, the foundation has set up assistance centres, opened the Nation Community Kitchen, accepted donations, and delivered relief packages directly to flood-affected communities.
Shine Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group (Thailand), said the crisis remains far from over:
“Since this disaster struck our brothers and sisters in the South, the Nation Foundation has been receiving donations since last week. I personally visited the affected areas and just returned. I wish to thank everyone—from private donors to the general public—for contributing funds and essential goods.
Today, we are packing between 1,000–2,000 relief bags to send support and encouragement to southern families.
Even though water levels have decreased, the most critical shortage now is food. Many areas are still facing limited access to daily meals and supplies. The Nation Foundation is coordinating with local networks to transport relief bags and run community kitchens. Examples include durable meals such as sticky rice with fried chicken, suitable for Muslim communities in the South.
We deeply thank our partners, suppliers, and the public for their overwhelming kindness. Anyone wishing to donate funds or essential goods may contact the Nation Foundation using the details provided. On behalf of the southern people, thank you again. We will overcome this crisis together.”
Those wishing to contribute may donate to the Nation Foundation via:
• Bank of Ayudhya – Account No. 333-0-01399-6
• Kasikornbank – Account No. 192-3-59782-0
The foundation accepts donations of essential items, including: