Nation Foundation mobilises nationwide support to aid southern flood victims

The Nation Foundation is mobilising nationwide generosity from government agencies, private organisations, and the public to support southern residents affected by severe flooding.

The foundation is packing relief bags, setting up community kitchens, and delivering emergency assistance to households as waters recede, under the mission “Nation Pun Jai" (Nation Shares Kindness).

Although several days have passed, the flooding situation in the South remains critical. Many residents still require urgent support, and numerous areas need extensive restoration to return to normal. Many affected families are still in urgent need of essential supplies.

Nation Group and the Nation Foundation reaffirm their commitment to stand with the people of the South, launching a full-scale relief effort through the Nation Pun Jai (Nation Shares Kindness) campaign. Working alongside public- and private-sector partners, the foundation has set up assistance centres, opened the Nation Community Kitchen, accepted donations, and delivered relief packages directly to flood-affected communities.