Over 26,000 families in three southern provinces receive 9,000-baht compensation

In total, 239.139 million baht was transferred to bank accounts linked to ID card numbers via the PromptPay service.

The DDPM said flood victims who have not yet received the payment should contact their banks to link their ID card numbers to their accounts in order to receive the compensation.

The department said this first batch of payments was made under Cabinet resolutions on October 21, November 18 and November 25, which approved 9,000 baht for each family affected by flooding under one of the following four conditions:

• Permanent residences flooded for no more than seven days, resulting in property damage.

• Permanent residences flooded for more than seven days.

• Permanent residences surrounded by floodwater that prevented normal daily living for more than seven consecutive days.

• Permanent residences in high-rise buildings where floodwater did not reach the resident’s floor but still disrupted normal living for more than seven consecutive days.