Over 26,000 families in three southern provinces receive 9,000-baht compensation

More than 26,000 families in three southern provinces received a 9,000-baht compensation payment credited to their bank accounts on Monday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced.
According to the DDPM, the Government Savings Bank transferred 9,000 baht each to 26,571 families in the following provinces:
In total, 239.139 million baht was transferred to bank accounts linked to ID card numbers via the PromptPay service.
The DDPM said flood victims who have not yet received the payment should contact their banks to link their ID card numbers to their accounts in order to receive the compensation.
The department said this first batch of payments was made under Cabinet resolutions on October 21, November 18 and November 25, which approved 9,000 baht for each family affected by flooding under one of the following four conditions:
• Permanent residences flooded for no more than seven days, resulting in property damage.
• Permanent residences flooded for more than seven days.
• Permanent residences surrounded by floodwater that prevented normal daily living for more than seven consecutive days.
• Permanent residences in high-rise buildings where floodwater did not reach the resident’s floor but still disrupted normal living for more than seven consecutive days.
Meanwhile in Satun, many villagers said they were relieved to receive the compensation, which was credited to their accounts before 3pm.
One of them, Farida Ujeh, 38, a resident of Khuan Sator village in Khuan Don district, said she shed tears of joy when the money arrived, as it would give her temporary relief.
Farida said she received an SMS at 12.50pm notifying her that 9,000 baht had been credited to her bank account.
She said the flood left her unable to work for more than a week. She plans to use the money to buy clothes so she can return to selling goods at a local market, as her belongings were damaged by the flood.