Flood Crisis Operations Centre to integrate relief efforts in the South

• The government launches the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre to coordinate flood relief efforts in southern Thailand, receiving public complaints.

• The centre will integrate various agencies to manage aid distribution and ensure swift assistance to flood victims.

On November 25, 2025, Paradorn Prissananantakul, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, in his capacity as Director of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre, along with Traisuree Traisaranakul, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, and Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Government Spokesperson, jointly announced the official opening of the Emergency Centre.

Paradorn stated that the government has invoked the Royal Decree on Emergency Administration in Songkhla Province, with the Supreme Commander overseeing the crisis management in the region.

In addition, the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre has been established at Government House, with Paradorn as its Director, Traisuree as Secretary-General, Siripong as the spokesperson, and Lt. Gen Wanchana Sawasdee as the joint spokesperson for the centre.

This centre will integrate government agencies to receive and filter complaints from the public in the affected areas via numbers 1784 and 1111, as well as through various information platforms. These cases will be categorised for urgent assistance: