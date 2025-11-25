KA-32 helicopter and C-130 aircraft deployed for southern flood relief operations

On Tuesday (November 25), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) intensified efforts to assist in the flood-affected southern regions, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, which has been severely impacted.

The DDPM dispatched a KA-32 helicopter along with a rescue team to the area for urgent search, rescue, and evacuation operations. The helicopter landed at the Sena Narong Camp at 9.40am and immediately began its assigned tasks.