KA-32 helicopter and C-130 aircraft deployed for southern flood relief operations

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2025

DDPM deploys a KA-32 helicopter for search-and-rescue missions in Hat Yai, Songkhla, while the Air Force C-130 aircraft delivers emergency supplies to flood-affected southern regions.

On Tuesday (November 25), the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) intensified efforts to assist in the flood-affected southern regions, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, which has been severely impacted.

The DDPM dispatched a KA-32 helicopter along with a rescue team to the area for urgent search, rescue, and evacuation operations. The helicopter landed at the Sena Narong Camp at 9.40am and immediately began its assigned tasks.

Additionally, the operation includes the dispatch of water production trucks and food preparation vehicles from nearby disaster prevention centres, aiming to provide clean drinking water and distribute food to those in need.

Central DDPM staff have also arrived at the disaster prevention and mitigation centre, zone 12, in Songkhla to oversee and coordinate timely and comprehensive assistance. The DDPM is working closely with the Natural Disaster Water Management Centre, as well as affected provinces, to manage the crisis and deploy necessary resources and equipment efficiently.

C-130 aircraft delivers flood relief supplies to Hat Yai

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Air Force’s official page shared an update: “LUCKY Touch Down!!! The C-130 aircraft has successfully landed at Hat Yai Airport despite challenging weather conditions. The Air Force is urgently delivering relief supplies, including drinking water and medical supplies, to the southern flood zones.”

Ground staff are currently unloading and distributing the supplies to affected areas to ensure immediate aid for those in need. The Air Force reassured the public, stating, “We are here for you in every situation.”

