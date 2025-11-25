Narathiwat faces severe flooding crisis, death toll rises to 3 as 74,595 households affected

Efforts to assist those affected are ongoing. Recently, the provincial police and Sarina Mamawanich, the mayor of Tanyongmas Subdistrict, used flat-bottom boats to deliver drinking water and food to over 20 households in Moo 1, Tanyongmas Subdistrict, which includes vulnerable groups such as women, the elderly, and children.

Floodwater levels in the area are averaging 80-100 cm, causing severe shortages of food and drinking water after residents have been trapped by the floods for over a week.

In addition, as rainfall continues to flow into the Tanyongmas Canal, efforts are underway to pump out excess water, especially in areas near the boundary between Ra-ngae and Muang districts, to alleviate the flood and restore normal conditions as quickly as possible.