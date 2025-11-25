Narathiwat faces severe flooding crisis, death toll rises to 3 as 74,595 households affected

The flooding crisis in Narathiwat has worsened as heavy and continuous rainfall over the past week has caused widespread inundation, affecting 11 districts. These include Bacho, Yi-ngo, Muang, Ra-ngae, Tak Bai, Su-ngai Padi, Si Sakhon, Rueso, Su-ngai Kolok, Sukhirin, and Cho-airong.
The floods have submerged 56 sub-districts, 46 communities, and 364 villages, leaving 74,595 households—a total of 255,371 people—severely impacted. The death toll has now risen to 3.
Efforts to assist those affected are ongoing. Recently, the provincial police and Sarina Mamawanich, the mayor of Tanyongmas Subdistrict, used flat-bottom boats to deliver drinking water and food to over 20 households in Moo 1, Tanyongmas Subdistrict, which includes vulnerable groups such as women, the elderly, and children.
Floodwater levels in the area are averaging 80-100 cm, causing severe shortages of food and drinking water after residents have been trapped by the floods for over a week.
In addition, as rainfall continues to flow into the Tanyongmas Canal, efforts are underway to pump out excess water, especially in areas near the boundary between Ra-ngae and Muang districts, to alleviate the flood and restore normal conditions as quickly as possible.