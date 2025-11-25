Southern flood crisis deepens: after Hat Yai, Narathiwat now submerged as nine districts hit

Severe flooding has struck nine districts in Narathiwat, affecting more than 47,000 households, with one death reported. Authorities have deployed police and district officials to wade through dangerous 2-metre-deep currents to rescue stranded residents.

On November 25, 2025, authorities reported that rainfall continues to blanket all 13 districts of Narathiwat, causing water levels to rise rapidly. Three major rivers — the Bang Nara River and the Saiburi River — have overflowed their banks, inundating large areas. The Sungai Kolok River remains below bank level for now, but water levels are rising steadily.

In Hulu Parare village, Tanyong Mat subdistrict, residents were seen wading through strong currents to leave their homes, while children played in waterlogged streets under parental supervision.



In Sala Wadi village, Laharn subdistrict, Yi-ngo district, residents were forced to use boats to travel in and out of their community, with several families relocating to emergency shelters after water levels became too high for safe habitation.