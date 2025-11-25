Southern flood crisis deepens: after Hat Yai, Narathiwat now submerged as nine districts hit

Severe flooding has struck nine districts in Narathiwat, affecting more than 47,000 households, with one death reported. Authorities have deployed police and district officials to wade through dangerous 2-metre-deep currents to rescue stranded residents.
On November 25, 2025, authorities reported that rainfall continues to blanket all 13 districts of Narathiwat, causing water levels to rise rapidly. Three major rivers — the Bang Nara River and the Saiburi River — have overflowed their banks, inundating large areas. The Sungai Kolok River remains below bank level for now, but water levels are rising steadily.
In Hulu Parare village, Tanyong Mat subdistrict, residents were seen wading through strong currents to leave their homes, while children played in waterlogged streets under parental supervision.
In Sala Wadi village, Laharn subdistrict, Yi-ngo district, residents were forced to use boats to travel in and out of their community, with several families relocating to emergency shelters after water levels became too high for safe habitation.
47,029 households affected; one death confirmed
Narathiwat’s Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that continuous rainfall since November 21, 2025 has caused flooding across:
Damage includes:
• 2 partially damaged houses
• 5 schools
• 2 mosques
• 6 roads
• 1 bridge
• 1 bridgehead
• 2 landslide sites
A total of 25 evacuation centres have been opened, serving 219 households or 717 people.
Rescue teams battle 2-metre floodwaters
Pol Lt Gen Natthasak Chaowanasai, Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, along with Pol Maj Gen Setthasiri Nippaya, Commander of the Marine Police, and Pol Col Wanpichit Wattanasakmonda, Commander of Marine Police Division 7, instructed rescue teams to enter Tanyong Mat village, Rangae district, where water levels exceeded 2 metres.
They worked with Sarina Mamawanich, Mayor of Tanyong Mat, to evacuate residents to municipal shelters, distribute drinking water and install rope guidelines to help people cross fast-flowing flood zones safely.
At the same time, Wimut Anakhmanee, District Chief of Rangae, together with Col Surasak Phuengyaem, Commander of the 45th Infantry Task Force, Pol Col Supachad Na Phatthalung, Superintendent of Rangae Police Station, and local agencies, paddled flat-bottom boats loaded with food and drinking water to Suan Watchara community in Tanyong Mat municipality.
Around 10 houses in the area remain submerged under more than 2 metres of water. Although some families in two-storey homes can still stay inside, mobility is extremely difficult.
Yi-ngo district prepares for incoming flood surge
Kittipong Ampan, District Chief of Yi-ngo, said heavy rain continues and the district is now preparing for the incoming flood surge flowing from Tanyong Mat.
Two temporary shelters have been opened:
A field kitchen has also been set up to provide meals for affected residents who can no longer remain in their homes.