Urgent warning as Hat Yai faces worsening floods; heavy rain to intensify in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat

The National Water Information Institute has issued an urgent warning that flooding in Hat Yai will worsen significantly, with additional alerts extended to Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat as heavy rainfall continues across the South.

On November 24, 2025, the institute warned that flooding in Hat Yai will intensify as water from the first wave has not yet receded, while heavy rain continues across the region. Upstream runoff from Sadao district is pouring in, with rainfall between November 24–25 in Songkhla expected to exceed 200 mm per day.

Radar images from Hat Yai Radar at 13.45 hrs were released to illustrate the severity of the rainfall.

Hat Yai flooding expected to worsen through November 25

Authorities warn that flooding in Hat Yai will become increasingly severe from today through tomorrow (November 25), as the initial floodwaters remain high and continuous rainfall persists.

Combined with large volumes of upstream water from Sadao, rainfall in Songkhla is forecast to remain above 200 mm per day through November 24–25.

From November 25, heavy rain is expected to shift further into the lower South, intensifying in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, although Songkhla will still see rainfall — but less intense than today.