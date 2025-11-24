Thai Employment Drops Amid Floods and Price Rises, Says Economic Council

The agriculture sector was hit hardest by flood crisis, leading to 0.5% national job contraction; authorities urged to control essential goods prices.

Thailand’s labour market experienced a slight contraction in the third quarter of 2025, driven primarily by severe flooding that devastated the agricultural sector and a slowdown in key non-agricultural industries.

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) announced on Monday that total employment fell by 0.5% year-on-year to 39.9 million people.

NESDC secretary-general Onfa Vejjajiva confirmed that while non-agricultural employment showed modest growth, the continuous decline in the farm sector—exacerbated by widespread floods—was the main factor dragging down overall figures.

Employment in the agricultural sector shrank by 2.9% due to the flood crisis, leading the NESDC to stress the urgent need to support affected farmers.