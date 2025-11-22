NESDC flags four major risk signals for Thailand’s 2026 economy

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has released its latest economic assessment, highlighting four major risk signals that could weigh on Thailand’s economic performance in 2026. The council noted that the economy is likely to lose momentum, in line with an expected slowdown in exports after exceptionally high growth last year.

The outlook also reflects the global economic and trade slowdown amid rising US tariff measures, which are expected to continue limiting Thailand’s industrial production and private investment. Meanwhile, high levels of private-sector debt, combined with tighter financial conditions, remain a significant constraint on domestic demand.

Even so, the NESDC says Thailand’s 2026 economy will still be supported by private consumption, private investment, government spending, a stronger recovery in tourism and related services, and improving agricultural output.

Thailand’s overall economic growth for 2026 is projected at 1.2-2.2%, with a midpoint of 1.7%, down from 2% expected in 2025. Inflation is forecast at 0.0-1.0%, while the current account is expected to post a 2.4% surplus of GDP.