NESDC urges swift development of traceability system after Thailand approves increased import quota for feed corn

Following the Cabinet’s approval to increase Thailand’s 2026 import quota for feed corn from the previous 54,700 tonnes at a 20% tariff to 1 million tonnes at a 0% tariff, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has advised the government to urgently establish a traceability mechanism for imported feed corn.

The quota expansion stems from trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States regarding customs tariffs and conditions for importing 1 million tonnes of U.S. feed corn. This commitment was made under the previous administration and will take effect on February 1, 2026.

NESDC submitted its recommendations to the Cabinet, urging the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Commerce, along with relevant agencies, to quickly determine a traceability system for corn imports. Once the Cabinet’s approval is formalised, the government should establish clear procedures for traceability and related operations.

Such mechanisms would ensure proper enforcement of measures prohibiting the import of feed corn produced through burning-based agricultural practices, thereby helping reduce fine particulate pollution (PM2.5). It would also ensure strict compliance with regulations on genetically modified (GMO) feed corn, as mandated by the Agriculture and Commerce ministries, to maintain safety for both animals and consumers of animal products.

NESDC noted that failure to do so could affect Thailand’s ability to export animal products to markets that do not accept livestock raised on GMO feed, particularly highly strict markets such as the European Union (EU) and Japan.