Phetchabun corn farmers rally to demand compensation over US corn imports

Hundreds of corn farmers in Phetchabun rallied to demand compensation from the government, claiming its decision to allow imports of US genetically modified (GMO) corn had caused local prices to plunge.

Protest leaders threatened to escalate the demonstrations if the government failed to respond to their demands by Friday.

They said that after the government agreed to allow the import of three million tonnes of GMO corn from the US, local animal feed factories either refused to buy Thai corn or purchased it at significantly lower prices, severely impacting farmers’ livelihoods.