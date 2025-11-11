Cabinet approves 1-million-ton US corn import quota under Trump tariff deal; PM orders farmer relief plan

The Cabinet on November 11, 2025 approved an increase in Thailand’s import quota for US feed corn to 1 million tonnes at zero tariff, under a trade arrangement linked to the US–Thailand tariff agreement, effective February 1, 2026.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the annual import quota, previously set at 54,700 tonnes with a 20 percent duty, was raised to secure raw materials for the animal-feed industry, which has suffered from domestic supply shortages. The agreement was negotiated under the previous administration and reaffirmed this year as part of broader tariff discussions with Washington.

The decision prompted debate within the Cabinet over the effect on Thai farmers. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed relevant agencies to prepare compensation and support measures for those affected by the influx of imported corn.

Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao formally recorded his objection, arguing that the larger quota would hurt local growers. He proposed shortening the import-window period from February 1 – August 31 to February 1 – June 30 to mitigate domestic-price impacts — a recommendation the Cabinet agreed to adopt.