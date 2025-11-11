Cabinet approves 1-million-ton US corn import quota under Trump tariff deal; PM orders farmer relief plan

The Cabinet on November 11, 2025 approved an increase in Thailand’s import quota for US feed corn to 1 million tonnes at zero tariff, under a trade arrangement linked to the US–Thailand tariff agreement, effective February 1, 2026.
The decision prompted debate within the Cabinet over the effect on Thai farmers. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed relevant agencies to prepare compensation and support measures for those affected by the influx of imported corn.
Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao formally recorded his objection, arguing that the larger quota would hurt local growers. He proposed shortening the import-window period from February 1 – August 31 to February 1 – June 30 to mitigate domestic-price impacts — a recommendation the Cabinet agreed to adopt.
Imports will continue under the existing “3:1 rule”, requiring private importers to purchase three parts domestic corn for every one part imported, ensuring ongoing support for Thai producers.
The Cabinet also approved three major policy packages (four projects) worth 244.5 million baht to stabilise feed-corn prices and strengthen domestic production for the 2025/26 season:
According to the Commerce Ministry, the import expansion will help maintain sufficient feedstock for Thailand’s livestock industry while longer-term support programmes will cushion the impact on farmers and reinforce national food-supply stability.