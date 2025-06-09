Thai Feed Mills Halt Corn Purchases Amid GMO Import Controversy

Thailand's animal feed industry faces mounting criticism after mills across the country announced an immediate halt to corn purchases on Monday, in what farmer representatives denounce as a calculated attempt to depress prices and facilitate cheaper genetically modified corn imports from the United States.

The coordinated purchasing freeze, announced by the Feed Mill Association on 9th June, has sparked fierce opposition from agricultural groups who fear it will pave the way for tariff-free GMO corn imports that could devastate domestic producers.

Termsak Booncheun, President of the Nakhon Ratchasima Farmers Council and member of the Maize Policy and Management Committee, described the move as a strategic manoeuvre designed to "clear the path for US GMO corn imports."

"It's like a coordinated halt to purchases," Termsak told Thansettakij. "Is it sending a signal to the Maize Board? Personally, I believe it's to clear the path for US GMO corn imports."

The National Farmers Council has voiced vehement opposition to GMO corn imports, citing concerns over increased herbicide use, pesticide resistance in insects, and potential virus transmission affecting local crops and insect populations.

Termsak warned that allowing such imports would replicate the collapse experienced by Thai soybean farmers, where cheap imports made domestic production unprofitable and ultimately led to the sector's demise.