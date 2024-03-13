Thai Union Feedmill achieves milestone: first ASC Feed Certificate in Asia

The ASC Feed Standard, a globally recognized certification that underscores a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility in aquafeed production, was awarded to Thai Union Feedmill’s Mahachai Plant. The certificate is valid for three years.

"Securing the first ASC Feed certificate in Asia underscores our deep commitment to sustainability at the heart of our operations,” said Peerasak Boonmechote, CEO of Thai Union Feedmill. This is a key step in increasing the availability of responsible feed as part of Thai Union Group’s commitments under its global sustainability strategy, SeaChange 2030. This certification also reinforces our dedication to leading the industry towards a more sustainable and responsible future.”