Thai Union Feedmill achieves milestone: first ASC Feed Certificate in Asia
Thai Union Feedmill, an aquaculture and commercial animal feed manufacturer, is the inaugural Asian recipient of the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) Feed Standard certificate. This achievement establishes a pioneering standard for sustainable feed production in the region.
The ASC Feed Standard, a globally recognized certification that underscores a commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility in aquafeed production, was awarded to Thai Union Feedmill’s Mahachai Plant. The certificate is valid for three years.
"Securing the first ASC Feed certificate in Asia underscores our deep commitment to sustainability at the heart of our operations,” said Peerasak Boonmechote, CEO of Thai Union Feedmill. This is a key step in increasing the availability of responsible feed as part of Thai Union Group’s commitments under its global sustainability strategy, SeaChange 2030. This certification also reinforces our dedication to leading the industry towards a more sustainable and responsible future.”
ASC’s Feed Standard tackles one of the biggest potential environmental and social impacts of aquaculture – the production and supply of feed for farmed fish. The ASC Feed Standard is the first standard to take into consideration the impacts created across all key ingredient groups and throughout the ingredient supply chain. To meet ASC’s Feed Standard, Thai Union Feedmill had to meet strict environmental and social requirements; source ingredients from socially responsible suppliers; and use environmentally responsible raw materials.
Aquaculture accounts for half of the world’s seafood and can directly contribute to solving food insecurity for the rapidly growing population and is expected to more than double in size between 2021 and 2030. As part of SeaChange 2030, the Thai Union is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its aquaculture operations, including a goal that 100 per cent of its shrimp will be produced minimizing ecosystem impact and meeting current industry best practices in welfare and working conditions.
ASC CEO Chris Ninnes said, “I’m delighted that we have our first ASC-certified feed mill in Asia, and I congratulate Thai Union on this achievement. They have been at the forefront of driving their seafood portfolio towards sustainability. This milestone is another signal of that commitment and will incentivise other feed mills across the continent to seek ASC Feed Standard Certification. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Thai Union who share in ASC’s Vision of improving seafood farming practices around the world.”
In 2023, ASC and Thai Union announced collaboration on the Aquaculture Improvement Project for shrimp. Thai Union is one of ASC’s first partners to implement AIPs for a total volume of 15,700 metric tonnes of shrimp by 2026.