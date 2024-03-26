"For Farm" platform, urging ending crop burning to tackle PM2.5

This initiative aims to mitigate PM 2.5 dust from crop burning.

It aligns with the Charoen Pokphand Group policy of not purchasing and not importing corn for animal feed from areas affected by forest encroachment and burning.

Animal feed mills, including the Lamphun Feed Factory in Lamphun province, Pak Thong Chai Feed Mill, Khok Kruat Feed Mill in Nakhon Ratchasima province, and Phitsanulok Feed Mill in Phitsanulok province, among others, have placed public awareness posters urging Thai people to report burning through the For Farm App. They emphasize that all CP Foods' feed mills purchase corn from cultivation areas free from deforestation and burning.

Boonserm Charoenwat, Senior Vice President for Livestock Feed Business at CP Foods, underscores the adherence of all CP Foods' animal feed plants to the agricultural sourcing policy of CP Group, ensuring that all corn used for animal feed is traceable to its cultivation area.

These plants actively collaborate with Bangkok Produce Merchandising to promote the "For Farm Application," aiming to raise public awareness and prevent crop burning, a crucial step in addressing PM2.5 pollution.

The application serves as a platform for reporting incidents of cornfield burning, encouraging public involvement in efforts to combat this issue.

CP Foods displays For Farm posters at feed mills nationwide, showcasing the company's commitment to clean air. Additionally, CP Foods sources corn from legally compliant cultivation areas, ensuring no forest encroachment or involvement in burning practices.