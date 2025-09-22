Corn importers required to show proof of no-burning farming from next year

The Department of Foreign Trade announced on Monday that corn importers will be required to provide evidence that the crops are produced without burning harvest leftovers.

Duangarthit Nidhi-u-tai, deputy director-general of the department, said that from January 1, 2026, importers must present proof showing that farms supplying imported corn do not use burning to dispose of crop residues.

He explained that the measure aims to reduce cross-border PM2.5 pollution that harms public health.

Thailand produces around 4 to 5 million tonnes of corn annually, but demand for animal feed is about 9 million tonnes, making it necessary to import at least 2 million tonnes. Most of the imported corn comes from Myanmar, with the rest from Laos.