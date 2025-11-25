Songkhla factories hit with over 1.28 billion baht in damages from Hat Yai floods

The Songkhla Provincial Industry Office reported that 715 factories in the districts of Hat Yai, Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, Sabayoi, Bang Klam, Rattaphum, Sadao, Ranot, Kuan Niang, Na Mom, and Klong Hoi Kong were affected by the severe flooding.
The affected industries include 29 food processing plants, 97 rubber wood processing plants, 103 rubber product factories, 44 plastic product manufacturers, 53 metal product factories, 310 sand extraction plants, and 79 service industries.The initial damage estimate for these factories stands at around 1.28 billion baht.
Additionally, 17 power plants, both public and private, have been unable to produce electricity. Authorities have already coordinated with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to request increased output from the Krabi and Khanom power plants to support recovery efforts.
Although industrial parks have not yet been submerged, operations remain halted as access to raw materials is blocked, with the areas now resembling an "egg yolk," surrounded by floodwaters.