Songkhla factories hit with over 1.28 billion baht in damages from Hat Yai floods

The Songkhla Provincial Industry Office reported that 715 factories in the districts of Hat Yai, Chana, Na Thawi, Thepha, Sabayoi, Bang Klam, Rattaphum, Sadao, Ranot, Kuan Niang, Na Mom, and Klong Hoi Kong were affected by the severe flooding.

The affected industries include 29 food processing plants, 97 rubber wood processing plants, 103 rubber product factories, 44 plastic product manufacturers, 53 metal product factories, 310 sand extraction plants, and 79 service industries.The initial damage estimate for these factories stands at around 1.28 billion baht.