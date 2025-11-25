Emergency situation declared in Hat Yai as government escalates flood relief efforts

Anutin expressed deep gratitude for the King's royal message and assured that the government has mobilised all resources to assist those affected by the floods. The flooding is not limited to Songkhla province, but has affected several provinces in the south. The governors of these provinces have declared disaster zones to ensure a coordinated response to assist the public.

Due to the scale of the crisis, especially in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, the situation has now been elevated to an emergency. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) will raise the response level to Level 4 and establish an operational command centre to coordinate relief efforts swiftly and systematically.

The Prime Minister stressed that the safety of the people is the top priority and urged all relevant agencies to accelerate their efforts to evacuate the elderly, bedridden patients, and those trapped in affected areas. Evacuations to hospitals or safe shelters are being prioritised, alongside the delivery of essential supplies, fuel and communications equipment. All military branches have deployed aircraft, helicopters, boats and jet skis to assist those affected by the floods.