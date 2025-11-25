ONWR predicts reduced rainfall tomorrow, but Hat Yai remains in critical condition

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) provided a nationwide water situation update on Tuesday (November 25) at 7am, stating that today’s weather is influenced by a strong low-pressure area covering the southern Thailand region and Malaysia, along with a rather strong northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
This has resulted in heavy rainfall across many areas, with some regions experiencing extremely heavy rain.
From November 26 to 30, rainfall is expected to decrease, though heavy showers will continue in some areas. The low-pressure area over the southern Andaman Sea is forecast to move toward Sumatra and the southern Bay of Bengal.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will moderate and affect the upper Gulf of Thailand and northern parts of the South.
A tropical depression near the Philippines is likely to move into the central South China Sea between November 25 and 26, gaining strength before approaching Vietnam's southern coast between November 28 and 30.
Thanet Somboon, director-general of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology at the Royal Irrigation Department, discussed the overall water situation in the Chao Phraya and southern regions. He highlighted plans for accelerated water drainage, especially in Hat Yai, Songkhla.
Somboon noted that significant water inflows from the U-Tapao Canal were expected to reach the gates that control water flow into Hat Yai. On the morning of November 24, water levels at both gates surpassed normal levels, which was higher than anticipated.
As a result, it was predicted that on November 25, water levels in Hat Yai would be 1–1.5 metres higher than previous lows.
The Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department personally oversaw the situation and ordered the use of pumps to lower the water levels. However, he cautioned that draining the water to normal levels would take no less than a week.