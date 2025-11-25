ONWR predicts reduced rainfall tomorrow, but Hat Yai remains in critical condition

Thanet Somboon, director-general of the Bureau of Water Management and Hydrology at the Royal Irrigation Department, discussed the overall water situation in the Chao Phraya and southern regions. He highlighted plans for accelerated water drainage, especially in Hat Yai, Songkhla.

Somboon noted that significant water inflows from the U-Tapao Canal were expected to reach the gates that control water flow into Hat Yai. On the morning of November 24, water levels at both gates surpassed normal levels, which was higher than anticipated.

As a result, it was predicted that on November 25, water levels in Hat Yai would be 1–1.5 metres higher than previous lows.

The Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department personally oversaw the situation and ordered the use of pumps to lower the water levels. However, he cautioned that draining the water to normal levels would take no less than a week.