Navy deploys HTMS Chakri Naruebet and aircraft for major flood-relief operations in the South

Rear Admiral Parach Ratanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, announced that the navy has mobilised major naval assets, aircraft and special operations teams to support rescue operations in southern provinces experiencing severe flooding.
He said that HTMS Chakri Naruebet is scheduled to depart from Sattahip Naval Base today (November 25), carrying two helicopters as well as officers, medical teams, a field-kitchen unit, rescue equipment, relief supplies and food and drinking water.
The vessel can serve as a floating aviation base for helicopters and drones, and can also operate as a floating kitchen capable of producing around 3,000 cooked meals per day for air-delivery to flood-affected communities. Medical teams on board can convert sections of the ship into a floating hospital if required.
The navy has also prepared HTMS Chang and HTMS Angthong for deployment as a second wave of support should additional assistance be needed.
Given the urgency, the navy has dispatched special operations teams from the Naval Special Warfare Command, equipped with inflatable boats—14 boats in total—to rescue residents stranded in areas with strong currents. These teams will travel to the South today aboard an air-force transport aircraft.
The Royal Thai Navy affirmed that it will continue to carry out its mission with full capability during this critical period and will stand by the public until the situation improves.
Furthermore, Defence Minister General Natthaphon Narkphanit on Tuesday travelled to Hat Yai district in Songkhla to monitor the flooding situation.
He is scheduled to visit the Thai Armed Forces Disaster Relief Centre at Wing 56 in Khlong Hoi Khong district, Songkhla, to assess the situation and observe the coordination between local authorities, the military, police and volunteer groups.
General Natthaphon will also join the Cabinet meeting via video conference from the area to provide real-time updates on conditions on the ground.