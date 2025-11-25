Navy deploys HTMS Chakri Naruebet and aircraft for major flood-relief operations in the South

Rear Admiral Parach Ratanachaiyapan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, announced that the navy has mobilised major naval assets, aircraft and special operations teams to support rescue operations in southern provinces experiencing severe flooding.

He said that HTMS Chakri Naruebet is scheduled to depart from Sattahip Naval Base today (November 25), carrying two helicopters as well as officers, medical teams, a field-kitchen unit, rescue equipment, relief supplies and food and drinking water.

The vessel can serve as a floating aviation base for helicopters and drones, and can also operate as a floating kitchen capable of producing around 3,000 cooked meals per day for air-delivery to flood-affected communities. Medical teams on board can convert sections of the ship into a floating hospital if required.

The navy has also prepared HTMS Chang and HTMS Angthong for deployment as a second wave of support should additional assistance be needed.