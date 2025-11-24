Severe Weather Alert: TMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk and High Seas Across Southern Thailand

Low-pressure cell brings risk of flash floods and 3-metre waves to 10 southern provinces until Tuesday; Small craft advised to remain ashore.
Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning, advising residents in the South to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and strong sea conditions, effective until Tuesday, 25 November 2025.
The latest announcement confirms that a strong low-pressure cell positioned over the lower Southern Region and Malaysia, combined with a vigorous Northeast Monsoon, is driving intense weather across the peninsula.
Flood and Runoff Risk in Ten Provinces
The lower South is expected to see thunderstorms in 70% to 80% of the area, with the highest risk of very heavy rain and accumulated precipitation concentrated in ten provinces.
Residents in the following provinces are urged to be highly vigilant:
The TMD warns that the prolonged downpour increases the danger of flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing riverbanks, particularly in low-lying areas and homes situated on foothills near waterways.
Marine Warning: Boats Must Remain Ashore
Mariners and coastal residents are cautioned about hazardous conditions in the Gulf of Thailand. Waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 metres, with heights exceeding 3 metres in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Small boats operating in the Gulf of Thailand are strongly advised to remain ashore until at least 25 November 2025.
All mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with extreme caution and actively avoid zones where thunderstorms are active.
Coastal communities along the eastern seaboard should also be aware of the danger posed by waves crashing onshore.
Easing Cold in Upper Thailand
Meanwhile, conditions in Upper Thailand—including the North, Northeast, and Central regions—are beginning to shift. The strong cold air mass from China is weakening, leading to a slight rise in temperatures and morning fog in many areas.
Despite the easing cold snap, temperatures remain cool in the mornings. Residents are advised to:
The TMD will issue its next update on the situation at 05:00 HRS on Tuesday.