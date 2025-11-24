Severe Weather Alert: TMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk and High Seas Across Southern Thailand

Low-pressure cell brings risk of flash floods and 3-metre waves to 10 southern provinces until Tuesday; Small craft advised to remain ashore.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a severe weather warning, advising residents in the South to prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash floods, and strong sea conditions, effective until Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

The latest announcement confirms that a strong low-pressure cell positioned over the lower Southern Region and Malaysia, combined with a vigorous Northeast Monsoon, is driving intense weather across the peninsula.

Flood and Runoff Risk in Ten Provinces

The lower South is expected to see thunderstorms in 70% to 80% of the area, with the highest risk of very heavy rain and accumulated precipitation concentrated in ten provinces.

Residents in the following provinces are urged to be highly vigilant:

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Phatthalung

Songkhla

Pattani

Yala

Narathiwat

Trang

Satun

The TMD warns that the prolonged downpour increases the danger of flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing riverbanks, particularly in low-lying areas and homes situated on foothills near waterways.