King’s private secretary conveys His Majesty’s concern as PM leads southern flood-response meeting

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, together with Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, the King’s Principal Private Secretary and permanent secretary of the Royal Household Bureau, on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Government House to review the flooding situation in southern provinces. Deputy prime ministers and heads of key government agencies also attended.

Before the meeting began, ACM Satitpong conveyed His Majesty the King’s message expressing deep concern for the people affected by the severe flooding in the South. His Majesty has instructed that all necessary assistance be provided to those in distress, and ordered the full mobilisation of civilian, military, police and administrative resources.