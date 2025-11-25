Fire breaks out at flooded shophouses in Hat Yai

A fire broke out on the upper floors of a row of shophouses in downtown Hat Yai on Tuesday, according to some social media reports.

The fire, which occurred near the Wiriya Thian School Building, was reported by the Phuket Info Center and Fire & Rescue Thailand pages at around 9 am on Tuesday. However, the pages did not specify when the fire began or provide an update on the current situation.

Due to the high floodwaters in the area, it was difficult for firefighters to access the location.