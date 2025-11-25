GISTDA analysis reveals heavy rain in Hat Yai sets new record

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released an analysis titled "The Great Flood of the U-Tapao Basin 2025" on Tuesday, examining the catastrophic flooding that impacted Hat Yai in Songkhla province.

The floods, which began on November 19, were more severe than typical seasonal floods, reflecting the complex challenges posed by extreme weather conditions and the structural vulnerabilities of the U-Tapao River basin.

According to data from the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), the flood levels exceeded the peak water levels from 2010, with some sources reporting a staggering 630mm of rainfall over three days (November 19–21, 2025), surpassing the 428mm recorded during the 2010 floods.

This extreme rainfall, which was some of the heaviest in decades, led to severe flooding in over 100 communities across Hat Yai, with some areas submerged under more than 3 metres of water. The heavy rains caused widespread damage to homes, roads, and infrastructure, disrupting normal life and making many areas impassable.