PM declares state of emergency in Songkhla, appoints Chief of Defence Forces to oversee response

Following the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister spoke to the press, stating, "Right now, the priority is to manage the water drainage as quickly as possible. If no more rain falls, the water should be drained faster. The most important thing now is to urgently assist the people in the affected areas. The armed forces and relevant agencies are fully prepared, providing food, essential supplies, and transport to support the relief efforts. I assure you that there is no delay, no obstruction. We are working at full capacity to save lives first. Given the severity of the situation, we have to use the Emergency Decree to oversee the operations."

Anutin added that a spokesperson committee would be appointed to provide updates and information to the public throughout the crisis until the situation is resolved. "Once the situation is under control, the focus will shift to recovery, helping the people return to their homes and resume their normal lives. I’ve spent the first two days on the ground to understand the situation better. This will allow us to make quicker decisions and manage the situation more effectively from the central command."

The Prime Minister also confirmed that there is no overlap in authority in the decision-making process. "There is no power struggle; everyone is working together to help the people. Let’s not bring politics into this. The priority is helping the people. Meanwhile, the electricity authority is repairing the power supply for hospitals, deploying electricians to ensure that essential facilities can function properly."