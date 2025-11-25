Flash floods overwhelm La-ngu, Satun, evacuation warning issued

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) issued an urgent evacuation warning on Tuesday (November 25) for residents in La-ngu, Satun, as flash floods overwhelm the area.
The 'Romsai Rescue Foundation' reported that heavy rainfall has caused floodwaters to surge rapidly, creating a dangerous situation for local residents. Authorities are advising the public to gather essential belongings, secure important documents, and follow evacuation instructions immediately for safety.
The foundation's Facebook page urged all residents of La-ngu to prepare for full evacuation due to the incoming flash floods. Anyone needing urgent assistance, including the relocation of bedridden patients or other emergencies, can contact the emergency hotline at 1163 (available 24 hours a day).
The foundation has also established a disaster relief coordination centre to assist affected communities. With roads impassable and critical supplies running low, the foundation is calling for donations of essential items, including:
Donation drop-off points are located at Sairat Wittaya School, Mueang district, Satun. For assistance and coordination, please call 062-0614234 or visit the Romsai Rescue Foundation’s Facebook page.