Flash floods overwhelm La-ngu, Satun, evacuation warning issued

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) issued an urgent evacuation warning on Tuesday (November 25) for residents in La-ngu, Satun, as flash floods overwhelm the area.

The 'Romsai Rescue Foundation' reported that heavy rainfall has caused floodwaters to surge rapidly, creating a dangerous situation for local residents. Authorities are advising the public to gather essential belongings, secure important documents, and follow evacuation instructions immediately for safety.