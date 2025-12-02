Over 1,140 killed as floods devastate Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand

Heavy rainfall and storms across Southeast and South Asia have led to devastating floods and landslides in Indonesia (Sumatra), Sri Lanka, southern Thailand, and northern Malaysia. The death toll has surpassed 1,140, with many still missing.
The ongoing disasters are a harsh reminder of the increasingly erratic weather patterns affecting the region. Just last month, the Philippines faced two typhoons, resulting in at least 242 deaths.
Indonesia: Death toll soars, response struggling
The death toll in Indonesia has risen to at least 604, with 464 people still missing after devastating flooding and landslides affected several regions. Areas such as Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra have been particularly hard-hit, where the disaster unfolded with little warning.
Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian acknowledged that the government was not adequately prepared for such a large-scale disaster. President Prabowo Subianto visited North Sumatra on Monday and confirmed that emergency aid was on its way, including two medical ships and three warships sent to isolated areas.
Although Subianto stated that "the worst is over," authorities continue to predict heavy rainfall in affected regions, complicating recovery efforts.
Sri Lanka: Emergency declared, international help requested
In Sri Lanka, flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have resulted in at least 366 fatalities, with 367 people still missing. In response, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency, describing the event as "the largest and most challenging natural disaster in our history."
The government has requested international assistance, and military helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded victims. Rescue teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Japan have arrived in the country, but local officials report that further help is urgently needed to address the scale of the disaster.
Thailand and Malaysia: Southern regions devastated
Southern Thailand has seen confirmed flood-related deaths rise to at least 176, with Songkhla province experiencing the highest toll at 131 fatalities. Save the Children estimates that around 76,000 children in the region are unable to return to school due to the ongoing flooding.
While the Thai government has initiated relief efforts, it has faced significant criticism for its delayed response to the crisis, leading to the suspension of two local officials for their failure to manage the situation effectively.
In nearby Malaysia, the state of Perlis has been severely affected by heavy rainfall and widespread flooding, resulting in at least three deaths.
Addressing climate change response
Alexandre Mathieu, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), emphasised that these flooding events are a stark reminder that climate change-induced disasters are becoming the "new normal."
He stressed the urgent need for countries to invest in better early warning systems, shelters for citizens, and nature-based solutions for disaster management.