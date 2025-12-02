Over 1,140 killed as floods devastate Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand

Sri Lanka: Emergency declared, international help requested

In Sri Lanka, flooding and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah have resulted in at least 366 fatalities, with 367 people still missing. In response, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency, describing the event as "the largest and most challenging natural disaster in our history."

The government has requested international assistance, and military helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded victims. Rescue teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Japan have arrived in the country, but local officials report that further help is urgently needed to address the scale of the disaster.

Thailand and Malaysia: Southern regions devastated

Southern Thailand has seen confirmed flood-related deaths rise to at least 176, with Songkhla province experiencing the highest toll at 131 fatalities. Save the Children estimates that around 76,000 children in the region are unable to return to school due to the ongoing flooding.

While the Thai government has initiated relief efforts, it has faced significant criticism for its delayed response to the crisis, leading to the suspension of two local officials for their failure to manage the situation effectively.

In nearby Malaysia, the state of Perlis has been severely affected by heavy rainfall and widespread flooding, resulting in at least three deaths.

Addressing climate change response

Alexandre Mathieu, Regional Director for Asia-Pacific at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), emphasised that these flooding events are a stark reminder that climate change-induced disasters are becoming the "new normal."

He stressed the urgent need for countries to invest in better early warning systems, shelters for citizens, and nature-based solutions for disaster management.