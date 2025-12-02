Visionary CEO Thandar Soe Drives TDS Thailand Toward A Leading Electronic Home Appliance Status Following A Year of Record Digital Commerce Performance

“TDS Thailand is dedicated to empowering Thai households by blending world-class appliance technology with an understanding of local needs and a commitment to sustainability,” commented Thandar Soe. “Our goal is to seamlessly integrate innovation into the Thai home, making it accessible and efficient. As we expand our footprint in the Kingdom, we are prioritizing investment in local talent, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, and actively supporting the continued growth of the Thai economy.”

TDS Thailand’s accelerated growth and strategic expansion into the Thai market are effectively supported by the operational strength of the Myanma Pivot Group, a well-established conglomerate with core competencies in logistics, construction, and manufacturing. Committed to elevating the quality of life, its slogan ‘Make Your Home Perfect’, directly addresses the consumer trend in Thailand that prioritizes simplicity, convenience, and time-saving features in their purchases.

About TDS Thailand

TDS Thailand is a premier provider of electronic home appliances and modern living solutions. Bridging the expertise of Myanmar’s commercial landscape with Thailand’s dynamic consumer market, TDS is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and service to homes across the region.