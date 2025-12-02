Visionary CEO Thandar Soe Drives TDS Thailand Toward A Leading Electronic Home Appliance Status Following A Year of Record Digital Commerce Performance

The vision is spearheaded by Founder and CEO, Thandar Soe, a visionary entrepreneur and female leader recognized for building strong commercial bridges between Myanmar and Thailand. Following a year of explosive digital growth, Thandar Soe, (recognized as "Top 10 Leaders of Myanmar" by CEO Insights Asia Magazine), is driving TDS Thailand’s expansion based on a dual mission: to modernize Thai households through accessible technology and foster cross-border economic connectivity.
The 2026 strategy for TDS Thailand is built upon three interdependent pillars designed to secure market leadership and long-term growth: scaling digital sales will aggressively leverage the successful 2025 digital-pivot by expanding across key e-commerce platforms such as TikTok, Shopee, and Lazada; forging strong retail partnerships will establish TDS Thailand as a recognizable and trusted household name synonymous with reliability and forward-looking technology; and finally, investing in local talent will ensure sustainability by launching dedicated skill-development and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at nurturing the next generation of professionals within the retail and technology sectors.
“TDS Thailand is dedicated to empowering Thai households by blending world-class appliance technology with an understanding of local needs and a commitment to sustainability,” commented Thandar Soe. “Our goal is to seamlessly integrate innovation into the Thai home, making it accessible and efficient. As we expand our footprint in the Kingdom, we are prioritizing investment in local talent, fostering mutually beneficial partnerships, and actively supporting the continued growth of the Thai economy.”
TDS Thailand’s accelerated growth and strategic expansion into the Thai market are effectively supported by the operational strength of the Myanma Pivot Group, a well-established conglomerate with core competencies in logistics, construction, and manufacturing. Committed to elevating the quality of life, its slogan ‘Make Your Home Perfect’, directly addresses the consumer trend in Thailand that prioritizes simplicity, convenience, and time-saving features in their purchases.
Follow TDS Electronics (Thailand) on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TDSElectronicsTH
About TDS Thailand
TDS Thailand is a premier provider of electronic home appliances and modern living solutions. Bridging the expertise of Myanmar’s commercial landscape with Thailand’s dynamic consumer market, TDS is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and service to homes across the region.