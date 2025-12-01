Hat Yai Hospital to restore 70–80% of services within two months, says Public Health Ministry

The Public Health Ministry said on Monday that Hat Yai Hospital, heavily damaged by the recent flooding, is expected to restore 70–80% of its medical services within one to two months.

Major systems heavily damaged in flooding

Public Health permanent secretary Dr Somrerk Chungsaman said the hospital sustained severe damage to critical systems, including electricity, water supply, control boards, and power generators.

Repairing these systems will take at least one to two months to bring services back to 70–80% capacity.

Facilities on the ground floor, including the emergency department and outpatient department (OPD), were affected to varying degrees.

Dr Somrerk said the hospital’s total damage estimate of 1 billion baht includes system restoration, rehabilitation of facilities, and the installation of a long-term flood-prevention system to protect the hospital from future disasters.