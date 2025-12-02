‘AIA One Billion Day 2025’ at Khao Yai Brings Together Over 10,000 Health Enthusiasts to Build Better Health and a Sustainable Society

At the event, Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said:

“AIA One Billion Day is a bold expression of our ambition to engage one billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. This full-day experience of movement, mindfulness, music and giving shows the power of AIA Purpose in action. The energy on that AOB Trail mirrors the energy of the AOB movement – driving real change for communities and creating healthier futures for generations to come. My heartfelt thanks to everyone for joining this phenomenal event as AIA continues to create impact that lasts.”

Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Thailand said:

“AIA One Billion Day 2025 marks a defining moment for AIA Thailand. By hosting this event in Nakhon Ratchasima – a city recognised by UNESCO for its cultural and natural heritage – we are connecting our health mission with Thailand’s rich legacy to help stimulate the economy through sports and cultural tourism. This year’s theme, Run, Fun, Share, reflects what we stand for: promoting physical wellbeing, creating joyful experiences, and giving back to society through donations. The overwhelming response, with more than 700 trail-running teams and over 1,000 individual runners registered, shows that this is not just an event – it is a movement. It is an opportunity for people to come together, rethink what healthy living means, and make a real difference in their communities.”

Join us in contributing donations to the Thai Red Cross Society's Language Literacy Project until 31 December 2025, via the website www.iredcross.org/fundraising/aiaonebillionday2025

See you next year! Stay updated at www.aiaonebillionday.com