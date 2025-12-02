‘AIA One Billion Day 2025’ at Khao Yai Brings Together Over 10,000 Health Enthusiasts to Build Better Health and a Sustainable Society

The festival brought together thousands of personal health followers, wellbeing advocates as well as running enthusiasts under the theme of ‘Run, Fun, Share’, as part of AIA’s mission to inspire over one billion people in Asia in living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030.
For professional and amateur runners alike, the event coincided with ‘AOB Trail’, a national-level trail running competition for the Royal Trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Over 700 trail running teams and more than 1,000 individual runners from various countries joined in to experience a unique journey through Khao Yai National Park.
The winning 50km team received the Royal Trophy graciously bestowed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. The team was “Kod Dun Running” finishing the race in 7:26 hours.”
In addition to promoting health, AOB Day raised funds for educational projects between the Language Literacy Project by the Thai Red Cross Society, which helps thousands of children in Northern Thailand strengthen language skills, as well as the construction of a Border Patrol Police School in Ban Pa Mak, offering educational opportunities for children in remote communities.
Alongside the trail race, AOB Day featured vibrant activities such as the AIA Vitality ‘My Melody & Kuromi Celebration Fun Run’ bringing together Sanrio fans as well as families, to celebrate 50 years of My Melody, 20 years of Kuromi, and 10 years of AIA Vitality Thailand.
The festival was held in AOB Park [hosted at the Bonanza, Khao Yai], showcased over 30 famous local food vendors and crafts from Korat, including Korat Monogram cats, Si Khio crafts, tie-dye and ceramics from the UNESCO Geopark, Dan Kwian pottery. [AOB Park] was also centre stage for thousands of fans to enjoy exciting performances by top artists across three generations between J Jetrin, Som Marie, and Oat Pop Art.
AOB Day 2025 was honoured by former Deputy Prime Minister and President of Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University Council H.E. Suwat Liptapanlop, with Tan Hak Leh, Regional Chief Executive and Stuart A. Spencer, Group Chief Marketing Officerm and Nikhil Advani, CEO of Thailand joining from AIA. presented awards to the winners.
At the event, Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer, said:
“AIA One Billion Day is a bold expression of our ambition to engage one billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030. This full-day experience of movement, mindfulness, music and giving shows the power of AIA Purpose in action. The energy on that AOB Trail mirrors the energy of the AOB movement – driving real change for communities and creating healthier futures for generations to come. My heartfelt thanks to everyone for joining this phenomenal event as AIA continues to create impact that lasts.”
Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Thailand said:
“AIA One Billion Day 2025 marks a defining moment for AIA Thailand. By hosting this event in Nakhon Ratchasima – a city recognised by UNESCO for its cultural and natural heritage – we are connecting our health mission with Thailand’s rich legacy to help stimulate the economy through sports and cultural tourism. This year’s theme, Run, Fun, Share, reflects what we stand for: promoting physical wellbeing, creating joyful experiences, and giving back to society through donations. The overwhelming response, with more than 700 trail-running teams and over 1,000 individual runners registered, shows that this is not just an event – it is a movement. It is an opportunity for people to come together, rethink what healthy living means, and make a real difference in their communities.”
Join us in contributing donations to the Thai Red Cross Society's Language Literacy Project until 31 December 2025, via the website www.iredcross.org/fundraising/aiaonebillionday2025
See you next year! Stay updated at www.aiaonebillionday.com