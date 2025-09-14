1,000 Thais die of NCDs per day, govt urged to encourage exercise

With an average of 1,000 Thais dying of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) each day, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has urged the government to introduce measures to encourage exercise, including subsidies for fitness club fees.
The proposal was raised during an NHSO meeting on building an “NCDs ecosystem” to reduce the rate of related deaths. The meeting, chaired by Dr Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the NHSO committee on developing the anti-NCDs ecosystem, was held on Friday.
The meeting was informed that around 400,000 Thais die of NCDs each year, averaging 1,000 per day. Targets to reduce premature NCD-related deaths remain unmet. In 2010, the probability stood at 14.8%, dropping only slightly to 14.6% in 2022. This year’s goal of 11.07% is seen as unlikely to be achieved.
Sophon outlined the 3:5:5 framework, which consists of:
Sophon emphasised that preventing NCD deaths requires two key changes: weight reduction and regular exercise. He suggested national measures such as subsidising half of fitness fees under a “Let’s Go Halves” policy, and adapting schemes like a “retirement lottery” where calorie reduction credits could be used to purchase lottery tickets.
Local governments could also support the campaign. For example, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration could provide tax credits to private landowners who open unused plots for public exercise. Provincial administrations could adopt the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s Calories Credit Challenge to encourage local participation.
Sophon expressed hope that the new government would back these initiatives, noting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s previous role as public health minister.
The meeting was also updated on sector-wide efforts:
Sutthipong Wasusophapol, deputy secretary-general of the NHSO, said the success of the 3:5:5 policy will soon be presented to Cabinet to seek support for nationwide implementation. The NHSO is also working with the National Economic and Social Development Council to embed NCD prevention into the 14th national development plan.
The NHSO will present concrete plans to strengthen the NCDs ecosystem at the 18th National Health Assembly at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani, on November 27–28.
Assistant secretary-general Somkiart Pithakamolporn added that the NHSO is studying ways to allocate its budget to support NCD prevention measures in local administrations across the country.