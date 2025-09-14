1,000 Thais die of NCDs per day, govt urged to encourage exercise

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2025

NHSO urges govt to subsidise fitness fees as 1,000 Thais die daily from NCDs, calling for exercise campaigns and lifestyle change policies.

  • An average of 1,000 people in Thailand die each day from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with national targets to reduce these deaths currently unmet.
  • The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is urging the government to introduce measures to encourage exercise and combat the high NCD death rate.
  • Specific proposals include subsidizing fitness club fees, offering tax credits to landowners who open plots for public exercise, and creating lottery-style incentives for calorie reduction.
  • These measures are part of a formal policy framework that will be presented to the Cabinet to seek support for nationwide implementation and inclusion in the national development plan.

NHSO calls for action

With an average of 1,000 Thais dying of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) each day, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has urged the government to introduce measures to encourage exercise, including subsidies for fitness club fees.

The proposal was raised during an NHSO meeting on building an “NCDs ecosystem” to reduce the rate of related deaths. The meeting, chaired by Dr Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the NHSO committee on developing the anti-NCDs ecosystem, was held on Friday.

Grim statistics

The meeting was informed that around 400,000 Thais die of NCDs each year, averaging 1,000 per day. Targets to reduce premature NCD-related deaths remain unmet. In 2010, the probability stood at 14.8%, dropping only slightly to 14.6% in 2022. This year’s goal of 11.07% is seen as unlikely to be achieved.

1,000 Thais die of NCDs per day, govt urged to encourage exercise

The 3:5:5 policy

Sophon outlined the 3:5:5 framework, which consists of:

  • Three mechanisms: behavioural economics, financial mechanisms, and social credit.
  • Five key measures: reducing access to health-risk products; promoting access to healthy goods; creating environments that support healthy lifestyles; restricting advertisements of unhealthy products while promoting healthy living campaigns; and developing human potential through five supporting mechanisms.
  • Five supporting mechanisms: standard policies; innovative models for lifestyle campaigns; monitoring and law enforcement; evaluation and assessment; and administrative systems to support decision-making and investment in NCD prevention.

Exercise and lifestyle changes

Sophon emphasised that preventing NCD deaths requires two key changes: weight reduction and regular exercise. He suggested national measures such as subsidising half of fitness fees under a “Let’s Go Halves” policy, and adapting schemes like a “retirement lottery” where calorie reduction credits could be used to purchase lottery tickets.

Local governments could also support the campaign. For example, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration could provide tax credits to private landowners who open unused plots for public exercise. Provincial administrations could adopt the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s Calories Credit Challenge to encourage local participation.

Role of government and private sector

Sophon expressed hope that the new government would back these initiatives, noting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s previous role as public health minister.

The meeting was also updated on sector-wide efforts:

  • The Public Health Ministry’s draft NCDs bill has yet to reach Cabinet.
  • The Stock Exchange of Thailand will integrate healthy lifestyle measures into ESG assessments for new listed firms next year.
  • Eight pilot provinces, including Nan, Chainat and Surat Thani, have expanded healthy lifestyle campaigns to schools and launched sodium-reduction initiatives.

1,000 Thais die of NCDs per day, govt urged to encourage exercise

Next steps

Sutthipong Wasusophapol, deputy secretary-general of the NHSO, said the success of the 3:5:5 policy will soon be presented to Cabinet to seek support for nationwide implementation. The NHSO is also working with the National Economic and Social Development Council to embed NCD prevention into the 14th national development plan.

The NHSO will present concrete plans to strengthen the NCDs ecosystem at the 18th National Health Assembly at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani, on November 27–28.

Assistant secretary-general Somkiart Pithakamolporn added that the NHSO is studying ways to allocate its budget to support NCD prevention measures in local administrations across the country.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy