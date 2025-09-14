1,000 Thais die of NCDs per day, govt urged to encourage exercise

Exercise and lifestyle changes

Sophon emphasised that preventing NCD deaths requires two key changes: weight reduction and regular exercise. He suggested national measures such as subsidising half of fitness fees under a “Let’s Go Halves” policy, and adapting schemes like a “retirement lottery” where calorie reduction credits could be used to purchase lottery tickets.

Local governments could also support the campaign. For example, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration could provide tax credits to private landowners who open unused plots for public exercise. Provincial administrations could adopt the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s Calories Credit Challenge to encourage local participation.

Role of government and private sector

Sophon expressed hope that the new government would back these initiatives, noting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s previous role as public health minister.

The meeting was also updated on sector-wide efforts:

The Public Health Ministry’s draft NCDs bill has yet to reach Cabinet.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand will integrate healthy lifestyle measures into ESG assessments for new listed firms next year.

Eight pilot provinces, including Nan, Chainat and Surat Thani, have expanded healthy lifestyle campaigns to schools and launched sodium-reduction initiatives.

Next steps

Sutthipong Wasusophapol, deputy secretary-general of the NHSO, said the success of the 3:5:5 policy will soon be presented to Cabinet to seek support for nationwide implementation. The NHSO is also working with the National Economic and Social Development Council to embed NCD prevention into the 14th national development plan.

The NHSO will present concrete plans to strengthen the NCDs ecosystem at the 18th National Health Assembly at Impact Forum, Muang Thong Thani, on November 27–28.

Assistant secretary-general Somkiart Pithakamolporn added that the NHSO is studying ways to allocate its budget to support NCD prevention measures in local administrations across the country.

