Thailand orders 21-day quarantine for travellers from Congo and Uganda

Dr Montien Kanasawadse, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, said after a meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee on Wednesday that Thailand would tighten measures in response to the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola virus disease in Africa.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). The main outbreaks are currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where there are 867 suspected cases and 214 deaths, and Uganda, where five confirmed cases and one death have been reported.

Although Thailand has not yet detected any cases, the disease is highly severe and has an incubation period of up to 21 days. The Public Health Ministry has therefore declared the two countries as areas infected with a dangerous communicable disease in order to impose strict disease-control measures.